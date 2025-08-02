20 Design Fails Where Creativity Went Too Far

There are many things around us, and all of them have been invented or made by someone. Some of them are beautiful and comfortable, but there are also those that raise questions like “What were the people who created this thing thinking?” In this article, we put together vivid examples of “masterpieces” of design, which, to put it mildly, can leave you bewildered.

“Toilet in my hotel room”

“This bottle can’t stand on its own, but will leak if left horizontal.”

“Had to sit in that awful chair all day.”

“You can’t get a pizza or a parcel with that address.”

“I confuse the brightness buttons on my laptop almost every time. The one on the left decreases the brightness, the one on the right increases it.”

“That stupid sign nearly caused me to break into the men’s toilet.”

“Rosemary is showed twice on my kitchen mat. I guess they couldn’t come up with another plant.”

“Not the best design for a table where you put things on in the dark before bed”

“These stairs”

“Completely flat sink that doesn’t drain water”

“At what point you just go, ’You know what, it isn’t worth the open floor water feature’.”

I would definitely accidentally step in there, I’m very clumsy. © Ok_Aside_2361 / Reddit

“The threads on this bottle are glazed too. The lid doesn’t go on.”

“A very ’convenient’ ladder”

“Carpeting around the drain is kind of crazy.”

“Saw these boots in a thrift shop.”

“Hand dryers on matt painted walls”

“Unfriendly pineapple lamp”

“Leg breaking stairs”

“These bare metal armrests on my hotel chair. I asked, they said these are by design.”

“It took me 5 minutes to figure out how to turn on the water (you have to turn the gold tip on the tap).”