13 Exes Who Prove They're Experts at Creating Drama

day ago

Seeing a romantic relationship fall apart can be truly heartbreaking. While some couples handle it gracefully and even remain friends, others show a more troubling side. The stories we’ve put together today highlight how far people can go when love goes wrong.

  • My friend called a taxi, and the driver was her ex. It was the most awkward and funny taxi ride I’d had in my life. He asked her, “How are you?” She replied, “Could you please turn up the radio?” © Grey_Deis / X
  • My ex-girlfriend thought that I cheated because I smelled like a woman. I let her break up with me. I didn’t know how to explain to her that I use a cucumber melon body wash. © donte5O2 / X
  • I came home from a work trip and found a pair of women’s panties in my bed. They weren’t mine. Instead of confronting my husband, I washed them and wore them. When he came home, I said, “Look baby, I finally found those panties I lost years ago!”
    I saw the fear in his eyes when I started to serve him dinner and looked him straight in the eyes, saying, “I made your favorite dish, lasagna! Promise me that you’ll finish it all.” He didn’t eat it, claiming he had a stomachache.
    For the next month, I was the perfect wife. I kept the house clean and made his favorite dishes. I was also extra sweet and kept smiling wildly. However, I made sure to watch a lot of true-crime series and read crime novels.
    My husband became paranoid and started to lose sleep. He couldn’t handle it much longer and eventually confessed that he cheated, saying it was a one-time thing. Needless to say, I kicked him out of the house and sent him the divorce papers.
  • I was pregnant, and he wouldn’t get a job, help around the house, or support me at all. On Valentine’s Day, I came home from work early but had to run to my parents’ house for something. We lived 10 minutes apart, so I would have been gone for 30 minutes at most.
    He threw a huge fit about us never spending time together and how I was always at my parents’ house. I was over it and just walked out. He went to his mom’s that night, and I packed up all my stuff in one trip and moved back in with my parents.
    He has met his daughter twice in three years and hasn’t paid child support in months. I haven’t heard a word from him in almost a year. None of his family has ever met my daughter or even expressed interest in wanting to meet her. © bordermelancollie09 / Reddit
  • We had gotten a credit card with both our names on it. After we split up, she went to town and ran it up to the limit without paying a dime. They came after me for the money. I told them we were divorced and got a helpful lady at the credit card company who said that if I could send a copy of the divorce decree, I would only be responsible for the amount up to that day.
    I sent it in, and my part was less than $100. I paid it, leaving my ex with about $10K to pay. I’m sure she never did. © slo196 / Reddit
  • He told all of our mutual friends that I was “crazy” after I confided in him about my struggles with depression and anxiety. He then told me he wanted to get back together, so I spent the night with him. A few days later, he messaged me and admitted that it was a lie. © nlg93 / Reddit
  • The day I went to break up with him, he ’suddenly’ went blind. I brought him to the hospital, and we were there all day. They said they couldn’t find any reason for him to be blind.
    I had said in the past that if he went blind, I wouldn’t leave him, so I speculate that’s why he came up with this plan. He played racing games while blind. He biked to the store while blind, in a big city. He kept this up for a few years before miraculously being able to see again. © Frilledmeg / Reddit
  • We were together for six years. She cheated, and I caught her. She stormed off, and after a few weeks, asked to come back to pack up her things. She requested that I not be there. I obliged and stayed at a friend’s overnight.
    She stole everything and fled the country. She even took the curtains and the food in the cabinets. The only things left behind were my clothes, left in a pile on the floor. © Itstotallysafe / Reddit
  • She started stalking me outside my apartment and following me. Once I confirmed it was her, I called and told her in no uncertain terms that I considered her a threat and would take whatever measures necessary to maintain my safety. She, of course, denied everything but did stop stalking me. © ancrm114d / Reddit
  • My ex gave away my dog on Craigslist, so I couldn’t find her. I had two dogs. She claimed one ran away and that she gave the other away on Craigslist. I never found either of them.
    It’s been over ten years, and I still check the humane society for both. © feochampas / Reddit
  • My long-term ex went on a date with her co-worker 4 days after I left. She was in a new relationship within weeks of me leaving. She also stole half of my student loan money, which I justified at the time by thinking she needed it to start over too (I didn’t know about the new relationship).
    I found out later that the whole time we owned a house together, she was seeing this person. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • She said she was pregnant and sent me a positive test. I searched for positive pregnancy test results on Google Images, and it was the first one to pop up. © SpaceShipET / Reddit
  • My dad had passed away, and I really needed support, so she came over after I found out he had died, and I bawled my eyes out for 45 minutes. When I was finally done, she said, “You cried for 45 minutes.”
    I knew that day that things were not going to last between us. She became more distant after that, as if my struggle was suddenly like, “Nope, not fun for me anymore, so I’m not going to try.”
    I’m currently in a relationship with the best girl I could have ever asked for, and I want to marry her; I might propose to her in a year or two. © MathEnthusiast18 / Reddit

Preview photo credit donte5O2 / X

