13 Pedicure Trends to Try to Have Fabulous Summer Feet

During summer, we often wear open shoes, relax at outdoor cafes, and visit the beach. A pedicure is the perfect complement to your summer look. However, choosing the right toenail color can be challenging for some. We’ve gathered some great pedicure ideas for you. Plus, in the bonus section, you’ll find a pedicure design that you should avoid, even if it's trendy.

Tropical paradise

Bring the island vibes to your toes with tropical designs featuring palm trees, hibiscus flowers, and vibrant colors. Think bright greens, pinks, and blues to transport you straight to a beachside paradise.

Lavender pedicure

Purple has gained popularity recently, but it's best to avoid dark shades on toenails, as they can appear bruised. Instead, opt for lavender, which refreshes your look and complements any summer outfit.

Glazed nails

Photo 2: "New Pedicure"

Photo 3: "Love chrome on my toenails. Looks so cute. 2 coats of ballerina with white/pink chrome powder."

Glitter nail polish lasts long but can be hard to remove and sometimes looks less appealing. However, you don't have to skip glitter altogether. Subtle, sheer glitter looks more beautiful than chunky, iridescent pieces and is still trendy. Glazed nails are the latest hit, resembling glazed donuts. These delicate nails match beautifully with any outfit.

Nude colors

Photo 2: "Summer pedi and flip flops"

Dark gray is a popular, neutral pedicure color suitable year-round but can make tanned skin look ashy. Instead, choose colors close to your skin tone, like pink, peach, or beige.

Nautical stripes

Classic and chic, nautical stripes never go out of style. Opt for navy blue and white stripes, and add an anchor or two for a seafaring twist.

Neon colors

Photo 2: "First time I tried a neon pedicure. I think I fell in love."

White toenails are perfect for summer but have become overly common. For a change, try neon shades—they look fantastic on tanned skin.

Hearts

Red hearts on a light background are a timeless choice. Though often associated with Valentine's Day, this design looks luxurious, cute, and romantic in a summer pedicure.

Pastel perfection

It’s time to bid a fond farewell to the classic pure white toes, which are now considered outdated. Soft pastel shades are perfect for a subtle yet elegant look. Choose from mint green, baby blue, lavender, or soft pink for a dreamy summer pedicure.

Mermaid

"Rainbow fish pedi from a few weeks ago"

Summer is the ideal time to experiment with pedicures. Fish scale designs are perfect for the beach and sea waves, making a bold, eye-catching statement.

Metallic

Metallic shades are this year's hottest trend. Why not try a metallic pedicure with silver shoes and gold skirts dominating runways? If it's too bold, use metallic polish on just one nail and keep the rest neutral.

Sky blue color

While red or burgundy is a classic pedicure choice, it can highlight age-related changes in your feet. Sky Blue, on the other hand, is refreshing and trendy this year.

Animal print

Animal prints add a stylish touch to your look. Start with a small leopard print design, which looks stunning. Other prints like zebra, giraffe, or snake work well too.

Flowers and fruit

Photo 1: "Soft green pedi"

Photo 2: "My summer gel toe art"

Toe art remains fashionable. Floral pedicures look cute and romantic, fruit designs feel fresh and summery, and abstract patterns are simple yet chic.

Bonus: Under no circumstances should you ever do a French pedicure.

Experts advise against French pedicures for toenails. Highlighting the top edge can make nails look unkempt and emphasize the overgrown edge, appearing as if they're about to touch the floor.