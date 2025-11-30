13 Stories That Show the Softest People Have the Strongest Hearts

A girl that I went to Catholic School with was VERY condescending and snotty when we were kids, because her family had money and mine didn't. 20 odd years later, in a chain restaurant, in a different town, SHE was our waitress. I recognized her right away. I said hello and reminded her who I was. She cringed, and tried to hurry us along. Then I told her that I, too, was a waitress AND did private home care. That broke the ice and she WAS a wonderful waitress. I left her a great tip. I think she learned something that day. I hope she remembers that lesson.