13 Women Who Proudly Let Their Body Hair Steal the Show

It's true that MANY people, myself included, don't have any knowledge of what it's like to have A LOT OF HAIR on our bodies. We have been thought that it is unattractive and should be hidden. Looking at these pictures and reading about each one has given me a different perspective. You all look SO COMFORTABLE in your own skin. Your smiles are real and they reach your eyes. THAT IS CONFIDENCE. You are all beautiful and I pray that I never come across as judgemental if I am ever blessed enough to meet anyone that has your beauty.