20+ People Whose Hobby Is Sewing, but Their Creations Belong on a Runway
day ago
Sometimes it seems like nothing can surprise us anymore. And then you come across something so stunning that it leaves you speechless. Our heroines aren’t just sewing, they’re creating incredible outfits that can only make you gasp in amazement. Each piece of their work could earn a place in designer collections.
I want to present my second sewing project!
I made my own wedding dress.
I made a dress from fiber optic fabric, and now I can control it with my phone: lighting is adjustable.
- You won the “Best Dress 2025” contest! I want one like that! © Miriamus / Reddit
This dress was inspired by a Japanese vase.
I love wearing this vintage-style set both together and separately.
I work in a corporate setting at a large organization, and so I’ve decided to create a corporate wardrobe for myself that I can enjoy wearing every day, in beautiful fabrics with perfect fit.
- This is a haute couture dress! © lmakemonster / Reddit
I finished my stained glass gown!
I made a heart-shaped top for a concert.
I mostly wear vintage clothes. I made a linen suit in the 30s style.
My daughter’s homecoming dress
I made a dress for Halloween myself.
I’ve been drawn to quilting for a long time, but a quilt would be too much for me since I usually make clothes. That’s why I made this patchwork skirt.
I bought a top at a thrift store and made a concert outfit out of it without any patterns.
I made this dress for my friend’s wedding. My greatest work!
Made a coat. My husband laughs when people approach me on the street saying “Can I touch it?”
I usually don’t make Halloween costumes, but I love how this one turned out!
"I wove the fabric myself, then made a bag from it.
A sweater I sewed from a blanket!
- I’d pay a ton of money for that! © ****princessmo / Reddit
My “cheese” pants
I’ve had a quilted bedspread gathering dust for ages. Today I turned it into a hoodie!
I made a silk and chiffon skirt for our secret wedding among the Irish cliffs.
And these people don’t need a fashion designer to make a cool outfit.
