19 Crafters Who Poured Their Soul Into Their Work and Created Pure Magic

Curiosities
day ago
19 Crafters Who Poured Their Soul Into Their Work and Created Pure Magic

When someone makes something with their hands, it becomes a little masterpiece, the only one of its kind in the entire universe. Behind every creation like this lies not only skill but also love, attention to every detail, and a small story. We put together great examples that show, if you really want to, you can create something really amazing.

We were invited to a wedding and I asked my mother-in-law to paint the dress I made.

I decided to paint something as a gift for my girlfriend. This is my first painting ever.

I finally finished the Barbie house! It took several years to make.

Spent hours staring at his picture, trying to understand his vibe before touching the leather. Hope I did him justice.

Stained glass beehive-shaped bookends I recently finished

I painted these fish with pearlescent watercolor.

I used: wool, wire, and a bit of stubborn love.

I made a velvet corset with hand embroidery using pearls!

I present cheese pants.

I made a candle in the shape of Ganesha.

Creepy candlestick I made

I made a choker necklace from brass and crystals.

Made my first light up shadowbox.

Pink cherry blossom opal ring that I created!

Roses are red, violets are blue, fuzzy wire forever, because allergies too.

I finally finished the jellyfish.

Here comes my kitty.

My latest ribbon embroidery

I decided to recreate Princess Diana’s iconic “revenge dress” in my own way.

Here’s another collection of masterpieces created with such incredible patience that it takes your breath away.

Preview photo credit rachaisme / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads