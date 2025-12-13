14 Crochet Pieces That Are So Extra, They Deserve a Trophy
Crochet has evolved far beyond grandma’s doilies. Today’s fiber artists create jaw-dropping pieces so elaborate they blur the line between craft and art. From glowing scarves to life-sized sculptures, these masterpieces truly deserve standing ovations.
1. “I designed and wore this jumper on Christmas night. One of my relatives said that it was embarrassing and ugly. Is it that ugly?”
2. “Made a little bear friend to hold my glasses.”
3. “I wanted to prove to myself that I could make something like this. Turns out that I can!”
4. “Little cardigans my wife made for our twins.”
5. “My cat, Russel, peed in the ornament box. There was a cat that looked like my former cat Gus. My son’s gf crocheted this derpy cat, so I’d have Gus again. I cried like a baby.”
6. “Completed my first-ever crochet project as part of my job as a display artist.”
7. “My Star Scarf (starf)”
8. “I saw this guy, thought he was cute, but the instant I saw the inside, I knew I had to have him.”
9. “I finally finished my crochet wisteria garland just in time for my daughter’s birthday party!”
10. “I came across an AI-generated picture of an amigurumi toilet paper holder and thought it’d be a fun challenge to make the actual thing. It looks so funny.”
11. “I’m crocheting my first-ever sweater vest. I asked Grandma how it is, and she replied, ’It is how it is. If you like it, then okay,’ and it crushed me. Is it really that bad?”
12. “In tears because this gift for my friend is bad, and I’m too embarrassed to give it.”
No one and nothing is perfect. If you made it with love and care, your friend is very lucky. Give it to them.
-
-
Reply
13. “Is this too messy? Would you wear it/if not, would you judge me? I can make it a vest and take off the crochet.”
14. “What do you guys think about a stackable minion? 😆 My first time creating.”
Next up: While crochet artists create magic with yarn, some people weave magic through simple acts of kindness. Read about 11 People Who Proved That Quiet Kindness Lights the Darkest Moments—real stories of those who stepped in when it mattered most.
Preview photo credit Ok_Papaya_3642 / Reddit, Ok_Papaya_3642 / Reddit
