12 Stories That Had More Drama Than a Season Finale
Have you ever met your friends and they tell you, “Oh my god, something happened,” and you can’t help but perk up your ears and forget everything? These kinds of dramatic stories always keep you on your toes and may have you asking, “and then what happened?” like the ones below.
1.
I have this male (on and off) best friend who’s rather introverted so his only friends are me and another girl I used to be friends with. The girl I used to be friends with likes my introverted friend and because of that she ignores me and never speaks to me when I talk to her.
She also hates me because my best friend likes me and it feels like the weirdest love triangle in the world. The reason our friendship is on and off is because he believes we are soulmates whereas I don’t and would rather not be in a relationship with him. © Ok-Description3360 / Reddit
2.
A good friend of mine got blamed for someone else with the same first name, placing mayo packets everywhere for an entire year. On doors, in lockers, in cabinets, on chairs, in lab equipment, if it was a surface and it could hold one, it got one. The guy was nicknamed the Mayo Bandit for his labors. Not my friend but the real guy. © SUSPECT_XX / Reddit
3.
I once showed up at a mate’s house with a bacon and egg roll. He jokingly asked, “Did you get me one?” I did, and without saying a word I pulled it out of the bag and threw it to him, the wrapping dropped off in midair, he caught the burger one-handed, we both looked at each other in amazement.
© peoplepersonmanguy / Reddit
4.
I once had a dream with 6 repeating digits that bothered me, so I wrote them down. A few years later, I met someone who became one of my best friends. Once I brought up the dream and when I said the numbers, he suddenly freaked out. Turns out they were the passcode to his phone.
5.
My mom and dad come home to find our cat, Nubs, is missing. The entire family turns the entire apartment upside down but no trace of our cat is found. My mom decides to make missing flyers. Days turn into weeks, then into months. She finally comes to terms with the fact that her cat is gone. Cut to last year lol. My grandma out of the blue says she lost Nubs. © PaulSheldonsFeet / Reddit
6.
A doctor walked in real fast, head down, went straight to the sink to wash his hands. While washing his hands, he said he had “great news.” “You’re pregnant”. Turned around, looked at me and said out loud, “Wrong person”. I’m a 43-year-old male. © life****_clown / Reddit
7.
I was in the drive-through of a fast-food place. An employee exited the building with his headphones on, singing Who Let The Dogs Out. He saw me, stopped singing, and walked away.
A few seconds later, he came up to my window and said, “Yes, that is what I’m listening to.” Then he walked away. I laughed so hard at the whole situation. © JonoTheDog / Reddit
8.
Mother of a girl in my kid’s class cheated with the father of another girl. 6 months forwards, they both get a divorce and start dating. Another few months forwards and the other parents (who got cheated on) started dating together. The girls are now double step siblings. © CounterTheMeta / Reddit
9.
My 16 year old has secretly been charging my 12 year old’s headphones each morning and returning them before the younger one wakes up. 12 year old thinks his new headphones have an amazing battery life. © 13thcomma / Reddit
10.
Started college. Saw my brother’s best friend on campus, from a distance. Hard to miss: Nate’s 6’6″, skinny, long brown hair. Fitting of our childish friendship, I straight up open-field tackle the guy. From behind. Blindsided.
It’s not Nate. I apologize and sheepishly run away. Three hours later, a girlfriend from high school introduces her new boyfriend to a group of us. It’s the guy I tackled. Danny. Super nice guy. We’ve been friends for 15 years. © The_amazing_T / Reddit
11.
At my old job, two coworkers were having a secret affair both married to other people. They got caught because they both called in sick on the same day and posted beach photos from the exact same location on Instagram. To this day, neither returned to the office and their desks were cleared out by HR without a word. © That_Purple288 / Reddit
12.
I worked at an accounting firm and one of my co-workers got diagnosed with 2 types of cancer. He had a lot of time off. Co-workers donated their vacation hours. I had a bad feeling about him. I was ridiculed for not sympathizing with him. Turns out, the co-worker was lying about it all and just wanted attention because he felt lonely since his last divorce.
Whether it’s a little office gossip or some family drama, these stories know how to keep you on the edge of your seat. Just look at these stories that’d put Hollywood dramas to shame.