15 Guests Whose Audacity Knew No Bounds
Unexpected guests are half the trouble. But when they start acting like they own the place, it’s time to muster all your wit and courage to show them the door. The heroes of this article had to deal with bold relatives, acquaintances, and even friends. But these funny stories will stick with you for a lifetime.
- Relatives came to visit me. I was glad, but because they were staying with me for 2 weeks, our uncle, who lives in the same city, began visiting. Under the pretext of spending time with the family, he would come over for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Sometimes he would bring other guests, expecting us to set up a feast.
He could turn on a movie that only he liked and ignored the requests of others to change the channel. He disrupted my work, as I work remotely, and instead of touring the city and relaxing, my relatives constantly needed to feed or entertain him. He really got on everyone’s nerves.
Once, when I wasn’t home, my sister’s patience ended. She spoke up for all of us. She said that no one was hired to serve him and that it wasn’t a hotel. The uncle got offended and proudly left. We all breathed a sigh of relief.
- A friend was getting a job in our city and asked if she could stay for a couple of days. I reluctantly agreed. I stocked the fridge with food and said, “Take whatever you want, but I don’t have time to cook for you.”
And she wrinkled her nose and said, “Oh really! Do I have to rummage through someone else’s fridge? No way. I’m your guest, so you should feed me. Don’t you know what hospitality is?”
- Mom’s sister got a job nearby our house and started staying overnight practically every day, claiming it was a long and inconvenient journey to her own home. She acted like the owner of our house, taking my cosmetics and clothes. But my mom couldn’t say no to her — after all, she was her sister.
So, my dad got clever and threw out the sofa and the armchair too. When she showed up again, there were no sleeping spaces left. She didn’t want to sleep on the floor, so she went home. Suddenly, traveling back to her place became convenient for her.
- Recently, my mother-in-law came to visit. She saw my new set of spoons and said, “You should get a couple of simpler, cheaper spoons.” When I asked, “Why?” — she replied, “Well, it’s a new set. Save it for guests, and buy some cheap ones for yourself.”
At that moment, I remembered my childhood: Grandma would set aside everything given to me or her, saying, “This is for guests. This I will give to someone. Candy is for guests, I won’t give it to you.”
So, you find yourself living your whole life like this: working for other people’s opinions and buying new things for guests. Never again. © Overheard by girls / Telegram
- My nephew came to visit me. He said it would be for 3 days — just to see the city. But then it turned out he decided to apply to a drama school here. A week passed, then 2, and he showed no signs of leaving.
It was my birthday, and I asked him to find something to do that day because I planned to celebrate at home with my girlfriends. But he didn’t leave. He sat with us, interrupting conversations.
The last straw was when he said that he didn’t consider me or my parents family, saying that we were just some distant cousins. My eyes widened at this audacity, and I said, “Then why are you staying here if we’re not family?” I called his parents afterward, saying, “Come pick up your son.”
Luckily, they took him back and even scolded him. He’d told them I allowed him to stay for a month, so he was lying to all of us.
- My aunt and her son came to visit. I wasn’t thrilled, but my mom begged me to let them stay. I have a cat — spoiled rotten, my absolute pride and joy.
The second my aunt walked in and saw him, she lunged at him, screaming, “Lock up that monster! He’ll scratch Sammy, infect him with worms! Let him stay in the bathroom!” — and she tries to drag my cat somewhere.
I must mention that it was the first time I met the aunt, while I’d lived with my cat for 3 years. So the relative was sent to my mom. Let them figure out how to stay together in a studio apartment, but without any cats around.
- A couple of weeks before New Year’s, my mom calls and says my younger brother, his wife, and his wife’s brother are coming to celebrate the holiday with me from another city. And they didn’t even ask about our plans. It would have been one thing if he called and asked, but no — my mom decided everything for everyone.
I gave a firm response, “No, we won’t be home.” But she didn’t give up and said, “Well, you go wherever you want, and they’ll stay at your place.” After that, we didn’t speak for several months. © Olga Samarina / Dzen
- Our aunt’s husband’s relatives came to visit us once in our house, and coming with them was their daughter. They let their daughter play in our room, so after a while we found her coming out of the room holding my favorite teddy bear. She went to her mom and this secret conversation went on:
Daughter: Mom! Can I have this teddy bear?
Her mother: Sure, love, take it.
I still have no idea why she allowed her to take someone else’s stuff without their permission, but luckily before they left I grabbed the teddy bear from her and ran away, saving it. I wonder what would’ve happened if this teddy bear wasn’t here with me now. Many memories would’ve never existed. © Bassem Elgohary Helal / Quora
- A friend’s relatives from another city liked to come over during the Christmas holidays. She spent the entire weekend in the kitchen while they relaxed and just gave directions.
She put up with it for a long time, but before their last departure, she said, “What’s the point of you coming here now? Wait until the city gets renovated — then come back in about 5 years.” The hint was taken, and the unexpected guests no longer troubled her.
- My mother was a lovable but habitual line-crosser. When she visited, she had no problem altering things around the house to suit her liking. She often relocated pots, bakeware, utensils, and ingredients in my wife’s kitchen to be “more efficient,” and it’d take every ounce of self-restraint my wife could muster to keep from losing her mind since she was picky about her system and had it dialed-in.
A few years back, when Mamma was visiting, she wanted to stay behind at our house while I took my wife and kids to see a movie. I didn’t think anything about it. When we came home, we walked into our living room, and I was stunned at the sight. All the furniture had been rearranged, including a massive armoire, couches and a knock-off lounge chair.
Mamma was not a young woman anymore, and it must’ve been strenuous labor for her. She stood, panting and sweating amidst her handiwork, looking very proud of herself. She smiled and held her arms out wide as if to say, “Hey, so what do you think?” I shook my head, said nothing, and silently moved all my furniture back where it belonged. © Steve Andrews / Quora
- My husband and I live on the first floor of a 9-story building. Yesterday, he left on a business trip. I saw him off and went to the bathroom. It was around 8 p.m.
I heard the intercom signal. Since I wasn’t expecting any guests and hadn’t ordered anything, I continued my bath, ignoring the call. They rang for several minutes. Then the ringing stopped — apparently, someone else opened the door.
I got out of the bathroom, was sitting and drinking tea. About 5 minutes later, the doorbell rang, and at the door was my neighbor, shouting:
— Why didn’t you open the entrance door for me?! I stood outside for 5 minutes with heavy bags!
— Sorry, but I’m not your daughter, and we don’t live together, why should I open it? And where’s your key?
— What’s the difference? And if it were the emergency services or fire department, would you have not opened? You always opened before, and I saw the light in your apartment!
I didn’t listen to her further and slammed the door. She banged on my door a bit more and then left. © neiroapus
- Our friends came to visit us for the Christmas holidays. We are friends as couples. We agreed to split the cost of the food.
On one of the days, we asked a friend to stop by the store on the way and buy something for tea. He did, but he came back looking all sad. He sulked for 2 whole days — we couldn’t figure out what the problem was. We started to ask him about it.
Then he said that we didn’t appreciate his efforts, like, he bought sweets, and no one reimbursed him. He spent $20. I had no problem giving him the money back, but he still continued to be offended.
In the end, they left us earlier. His wife apologized many times, and now we only communicate with her. And he still dramatically tells this story to our mutual acquaintances.
- I am recently married and a friend of my husband is visiting from his hometown. Initially, when she called, she said she had an interview on Tuesday and would need a place to stay for a couple of days. My husband informed me after telling her she can stay. So I didn’t have a say in it. But I was okay.
She came early Sunday morning and told me a long list of food intolerances. I have a busy schedule and meal prep weekly. So, I bought all the groceries she needed but asked her to cook her own meals as I may not be able to prepare as per her specifications. Apart from this, she had a lot of special requests and complaints.
She constantly complains about how cold it is, even though it was not under my control. Our thermostat is controlled by the apartment building. She made me close up all the windows and still complained cool wind was coming from somewhere. I feel suffocated as I need at least a little airflow, I usually keep the kitchen window a little open.
And she wants all the lights off at night, which is not how I keep, I have a couple bed lights in the hallway and keep the kitchen light on at night. It’s a little irritating that I have to make so many changes to accommodate her, and she doesn’t adjust to anything. After the interview, she came home and informed us that she maybe needs to stay a few more days or up to 2 weeks.
I told my husband it doesn’t work for me. I had a busy couple of months and am looking forward to the holidays to relax. My husband told her we have other plans, and she needs to look for other accommodations. © Duckhalf / Reddit
- I live in the UAE, and 2 of my friends from Europe, whom I’ve known since school, asked if they could come over for a week — to hang out and see Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Of course, I agreed and said, “I have a free room; you can stay there. I’ll even take a couple of days off to take you to Dubai.”
But as soon as they arrived, the real circus began. They constantly complained about my cats, saying they were bothering them. Sleeping on an inflatable mattress was uncomfortable for them.
When I came home late from work, they demanded that I prepare dinner for them. I told them not to touch my wife’s things without permission, but they continued doing it. In the end, I asked them to move to a hotel because even kindness has its limit. © Kaprilicious994 / Reddit
- Dad was very hospitable, loved guests and parties. Mom, on the other hand, was the complete opposite. Even lunches and dinners were prepared in portions.
Once, Dad accidentally met a friend and invited him over. Mom only found out after the guest’s arrival and freaked out. There was exactly enough soup for one plate for each person. Just a little bit remained at the bottom of the pot.
During dinner, the guest praised Mom and her soup, while Dad tried to persuade his friend to have another serving. He declined, but Dad wouldn’t give up. Mom was almost holding her breath from stress, gesturing all sorts of signals with her face and feet under the table. Then the guest relented and said, “Alright then, I’ll have some more!”
Mom, turning pale, went to the kitchen and began conjuring up something: stirring the remnants of the soup with water and spices, adding potatoes, almost on the verge of tears. Afterward, Dad got quite an earful. © i_best_kz
It’s often said, “There’s no place like home.” It’s wise not to overstay your welcome with someone else’s hospitality. Also, it’s worth remembering that you’re in someone else’s home, where you need to respect the rules set by the hosts.
And these guests forgot they weren’t the main characters at someone else’s wedding.