10 Moments That Remind Us Kindness Heals What Nothing Else Can

I donated my kidney to my sister. She was partying 3 months later while I struggled with complications. When I lost my job, I asked to stay with her for 2 weeks. She said, “You’re too needy.”

Last week, she begged me to talk to our parents, who cut her off after how she treated me. She asked me to tell them she was sorry. Our parents agreed to one dinner. It was a start. She’s different now.