18 Guests Who Forgot They Weren’t the Main Character at Someone Else’s Wedding

wedding is a celebration that is always filled with vibrant moments. But sometimes they may turn out to be quite different from what the participants had planned. These people shared stories that have that emotional intensity.

  • It was 2009. My best friend was getting married and had a beach ceremony across the country. I don’t know what I was thinking, but I packed a flowing, see-through white dress into my suitcase and flew out.
    Only at the hotel did it dawn on me that it was very wrong. I went looking for a shopping mall, but it was Black Friday and there were crowds of people sweeping everything in their path. In short, I didn’t buy anything.
    The next day, I wore my ridiculous white dress and threw on a giant knitted green sweater over it. I apologized extensively to my friend for showing up at her wedding in white. She said it didn’t matter to her, but I still felt terrible.
    I kept the sweater on all day even though it was quite hot, and my friend laughed at me and kept urging me to take it off. She has been gone for 3 years now, and I keep remembering what a bright and kind person she was. © TinyLittleHamster / Reddit
  • My great-grandmother was adopted. This was America in the late 1800s/early 1900s, when adoption was an incredibly taboo/shameful subject. So much so that my great-grandmother had no idea she was adopted. No one did, apart from her parents, until her wedding day.
    That was when her father approached her soon-to-be husband in confidence just before the ceremony and told him, “You should know she’s adopted. Do you still want to marry her?” He said yes without hesitation and they were happily married.
    And she must have found out at some point because otherwise I wouldn’t have this story. But sometimes I just think back on it, and it boggles me that this was just... how things were? © carthagodelenda1 / Reddit
  • I work as a photographer at weddings because my main job is currently on hold. I enjoy taking pictures, but sometimes I encounter unreasonable clients, and it reminds me why I quit this before.
    Recently, I was at the wedding of a beautiful and seemingly normal couple, but problems started when guests began giving gifts. The MC approached me and asked, “Where is your gift?” The bride noticed the awkward situation, sent him away, but later asked herself why I didn’t bring anything out of decency.
    I didn’t know what to say, finished working, and left home relieved. She liked the photos, and she promised to recommend me to her sister, but I will probably decline. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • I am a wedding photographer. A lady called and said she was referred by my aunt and needed someone to photograph her wedding. I named the price with a discount.
    The lady was astonished: “What do you mean? I am from your beloved aunt, what money are you talking about?” I was taken aback and asked what my relative had promised her.
    It turned out she guaranteed an absolutely free shoot because I’m a good boy who used to eat my auntie’s pancakes as a child. My refusal to shoot for free was taken painfully by the lady.
    An hour later, my mom called laughing, saying my aunt had called her, harshly asking, “Is your Alex charging for photography? How can he do that? He disappointed the daughter of my colleague’s friend!”
    To this, my mom gave her a lecture on “My son is not an altruist.” Since then, both my mom and I are considered ungrateful, and it’s not recommended to seek help from us. © fayruzov / Pikabu
  • Something weird happened at my friends’ wedding. The mother and father of the groom are simple people, perhaps too much so at times. They weren’t thrilled with their son’s choice.
    The mother came to the wedding in clothes I wouldn’t dare to wear even to a convenience store, and the father looked only slightly better. The celebration was underway, and the MC began conducting some easy contests to break the ice.
    One of them was like this: people take turns standing up and naming adjectives about the bride and groom that start with the first letter of their own name. For example, if the guest’s name is Oliver, he might stand up and say: “Outstanding,” Lara — “Loving,” etc. The groom’s mother and father, Pamela and Sam, stand up and say, “Pathetic,” “Simpletons.” © AScholle / Pikabu
  • I was raised by my mother. We didn’t live lavishly, but we were well-off, never bragging about our income but trying to channel it into buying an apartment, a car, a garage. The bride’s family, however, was different — for them, expensive clothes, phones, and cars were important. They might even live in an unrenovated apartment (since no one sees it, and external appearances are worth more than anything).
    I paid for 70% of the wedding from my pocket, and the bride’s side contributed 30%. And so, at the wedding, several families on the bride’s side presented us with a one-bedroom apartment, supposedly a group gift.
    Only my wife, my mother, and I (and all of the bride’s relatives) knew that my future wife had inherited this apartment 1.5 years ago from a distant relative. But what a “beautiful” gesture in front of my family — supposedly providing the newlyweds with housing. Although everyone perfectly knew, we would live in my own renovated 2-bedroom apartment. © Xktn / Pikabu
  • I accidentally ended up in an awkward situation. I was invited to a wedding. Without a second thought, I wore the best dress I had: from my university graduation.
    The color was fine — it was lilac, with an embroidered corset and a chiffon floor-length skirt. The bride wore white, but her dress turned out to be very simple.
    The situation became even worse when her grandmother, during her toast, directly said that this is how a bride should look like, pointing at me. Thank you, grandma. We both felt awkward. © Marletka / ADME
  • I was at a wedding and the mother of the groom requested “I will always love you” as the song for the mother/son dance. The couple felt too guilty to tell her no, because the groom’s parents had financially contributed to the wedding, so the couple agreed.
    It was the worst, most awkward wedding moment I’ve ever witnessed. When the song came on, I didn’t think it could get worse, but it did. The mother of the groom ended up staring into the groom’s eyes throughout the whole song, either on the verge of crying or actually crying.
    I’m pretty sure all the guests wanted to fade into the bushes, Homer Simpson meme style. © Adventurous_Menu_249 / Reddit
  • My cousin invited me to her wedding as a bridesmaid. Everything was great until the wedding planner showed up. This lady immediately objected to my tattoos and said they needed to be covered with a bandage. Fortunately, the groom shut her down and said my tattoos were cool and definitely didn’t need covering.
    On the wedding day, this woman crammed all the ladies into one small room to change. I asked her to help zip up my dress, but instead, she unclasped my bra and just pulled it off me! I was in shock, and she didn’t waste any time: she went to the other women and left them without bras too, claiming no one should wear them.
    My poor aunt really needed her bra, and it was very noticeable in the photos. What was that all about? © Horribleheadaches / Reddit
  • I was at a friend’s wedding. The husband’s relative referred to the bride by another name during her congratulatory speech, and when corrected, she replied, “What difference does it make? It doesn’t matter!”
    We later joked, “Dear Dan and... whatever your name is? It doesn’t matter! Congratulations from the bottom of our hearts!” © shafranskaya / Pikabu
  • We were at a wedding. And finally, the moment came when the bride was tossing her bouquet. Everyone was ready and in position.
    And then, my mom runs and shouts, interrupting the MC, “Alina, don’t! Daughter, don’t catch it! Get out of there! We don’t need this wedding now!” All the guests were stunned. © Caramel / VK
  • As I was leaving the registry office, the groom’s aunt showered me with rice and some coins, even though we specifically requested not to do that, because scraping grains out of my hairstyle and picking them out of the corset of my dress is not my idea of fun.
    When my sister confronted her about it, the aunt blurted out, “She’ll be going by our last name now, so she might as well get used to living by our rules!” When I found out, I immediately told my newlywed husband all about it.
    And he dismissed it with, “The aunt traveled all the way from across the country for her only nephew’s wedding, let her enjoy herself.” At the expense of my mood on my special day?! Well, thank you. © inthismess / Pikabu
  • A friend was getting married and learned from her soon-to-be sister-in-law that the groom’s mother had bought herself a white dress to be the queen of the evening. After that, the bride secretly sent all the other few guests a message that the wedding would be in a casual style. Her parents, being humorous people, appreciated the idea.
    And here’s the masterpiece: a company of cheerful people in casual outfits and the mother-in-law brimming with hatred for the whole world, with a “halo” on her head and a corset dress with a fluffy tulle skirt. They even moved the banquet from the city café to a little restaurant in the woods, and then they went to the forest to take pictures.
    It was just a blast! The best wedding I have ever been to. © Miranda Bush / ADME
  • Friends invited my wife and me to a wedding. There were about 70 guests. We were seated at tables, each with drinks and a few sandwiches.
    Then the food was brought out buffet style. The relatives of the groom and bride went to eat first. They ate leisurely and even went back for seconds. By the time our turn finally came, there was almost no food left.
    We and the other guests at our table were angry and hungry, so we pooled our money and ordered 4 pizzas and chicken wings from a nearby pizzeria. They delivered them quickly. We sat down to eat. People at the other tables were looking at us enviously.
    We weren’t greedy — we shared with everyone who asked. The bride was displeased with our behavior, claiming we ruined the aesthetic with our pizza. But we couldn’t just starve, right? © Adorable_Distance_15 / Reddit
  • One of my clients is a true health enthusiast. He’s reasonable, doesn’t go around preaching or giving lectures on healthy eating. He lives his own life. Many people are not even aware of his passion.
    He doesn’t eat fried, fatty foods, mayonnaise, or anything like that. It’s noticeable by his physique, but people think he’s just a gym-goer with good genetics. The bride’s parents couldn’t understand his lifestyle even before the wedding, but they didn’t mind.
    At the wedding, the father-in-law started pushing the groom, saying he should eat with everyone and not act superior. The groom politely refused. That’s when it all started.
    First, the father-in-law began throwing salads at the groom, shouting, “Eat, or are you disgusted?” His relatives held him back, and then he just yelled that he didn’t need such relatives and that a real man doesn’t need a waistline. It all went quite amusingly. © shiftalt / Pikabu
  • 8 of my friends tried to catch my wedding bouquet. I swung and threw it with all my might. It bounced off the ceiling and landed right in the hands of my 82-year-old great-grandmother, who was sitting at the table!
    Great-grandma adjusted her hair and exclaimed, “So, does the groom have any single friends?” We almost fell off our chairs laughing.
  • My best friend told me that my girlfriend was cheating on me. We broke up.
    A year later, I found out they were together, and they invited me to their wedding! During the party, I finally dared to ask, “How come you told me she cheated, and now you’re marrying her!” Then the bride turned and started questioning him.
    The friend admitted in front of everyone at the wedding (he had no other choice — she was really pressing him seriously) that he lied to me back then because he liked her and decided that I would find someone else, and he would definitely make her happy.
    The very next day, she filed for divorce. The “friend” blames me, and I feel like a complete fool because I lost both the friend and the girlfriend, all because I’m not good at reading people. © Palata 6 / VK
  • I was the maid of honor at my friend’s wedding and sometimes helped her groom. Suddenly, she started speaking to me through gritted teeth. Then her mom told me to stay away from the groom. To my silent question, she replied, “People say you’re always around him.”
    Then it turned out I wasn’t supposed to help adjust his tie, hand over a napkin, joke, or agree to dance. My friend burst into tears, saying, “I know he is like that with everyone, but I already married him.” We no longer kept in touch. © Overheard / Ideer

And these weddings went off the rails in the worst possible way.

