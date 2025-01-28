14 Actors Who Dramatically Changed Their Appearance for a Role

The profession of an actor involves playing completely different roles. To do this, actors can go to extremes, like losing or gaining weight, sitting for a dozen of hours in the makeup chair, or getting into character to play better. Today we decided to put together the actors who are not afraid of external transformations, even if they don’t look as beautiful as they are used to.

Antonio Banderas, Gun Shy

Millie Turner/Invision/East News, © Gun Shy / Salty Film

Demi Moore, The Substance

Olivia Colman, Les Misérables

Millie Turner/Invision/East News, © Les Misérables / BBC Studios

Marion Cotillard, Little Girl Blue

Castel Franck/ABACA/Abaca/East News, © Little Girl Blue / Les Films du Poisson

Adam Driver, Ferrari

SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/East News, © Ferrari / Forward Pass

Sophie Turner, Joan

Berzane Nasser/ABACA/Abaca/East News, © Joan / All3Media

Nicola Coughlan, Seize Them!

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News, Courtesy Everett Collection / East News

Winona Ryder, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News, © Beetlejuice Beetlejuice / Warner Bros.

Gary Oldman, Oppenheimer

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News, © Oppenheimer / Universal Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News, © Beau Is Afraid / Access Entertainment

Willem Defoe, Poor Things

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News, © Poor Things / Element Pictures

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News, © Fosse / Verdon / FX

Javier Bardem, The Little Mermaid

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection, © The Little Mermaid / Walt Disney Pictures

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News, © The Little Mermaid / Walt Disney Pictures

