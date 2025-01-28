14 Actors Who Dramatically Changed Their Appearance for a Role

16 Panoramic Photo Fails That Turned Out to Be Masterpieces
Curiosities
2 years ago
The profession of an actor involves playing completely different roles. To do this, actors can go to extremes, like losing or gaining weight, sitting for a dozen of hours in the makeup chair, or getting into character to play better. Today we decided to put together the actors who are not afraid of external transformations, even if they don’t look as beautiful as they are used to.
And just check out these stunning transformations.