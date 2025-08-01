14 Heartwarming Stories That Prove Grandparents’ Love Never Fades

Dear Grandson,

This horse is a gift to you in celebration of your first Christmas. I named her “Ruby” after a pony I had when I was a boy. She is marred, scarred, and quite imperfect (much like the guy who made her), but because she was made with love and a willingness to please, Ruby has very special magical powers. With a little imagination on your part, Ruby can transport you both in space and in time.

Before long, you and Ruby will be traveling to Camelot, where you will be taking your place at King Arthur’s Round Table. There will be dragons to slay and damsels to save. After King Arthur has declared you the bravest of all his knights, reach down and give Ruby a pat on the neck. Then look to your much-too-old of a Squire, who is placing on your feet your newly won silver spurs... I’ll be there

There will be those times when you and Ruby will be out here on the prairie all alone. You will feel as if the world has turned its back on you, that no one understands you or cares. Rub Ruby’s nose and tell her all your troubles. Even though you can’t see me... I’ll be there

When age forces you out of the Land-Of-Make-Believe into the cold world of reality, you will have to leave Ruby behind. Wrap her up and put her away somewhere safe. She will slip-off into Dream Land, where the sun will be warm on her back, the water clear and cool, and the grass is always green...

There she will wait for your first youngster

Before you place your little one’s bottom up there in Ruby’s saddle, and they go galloping off to some great adventure, give Ruby a pat on the neck and the youngster a hug for me... I’ll be there

And then will come the day when you go to your workshop to build a rocking horse or dollhouse for your first grandchild. Stop a couple of minutes, won’t you, and think back a lifetime to a ridiculous-looking little wooden horse and an old man who loved you very much. By that time, Ruby and I will be much like the dust on your shop floor, but the magic will be there, there inside of you, and, which is more important, you will know what makes the magic... Ruby and I will be there

Love always,

Grandpa