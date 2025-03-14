14 Nail Trends That Went Out of Style and What to Try Instead
Nail trends have come and gone, from daring long acrylics to classic French tips. We’re here to look at the ones that have fallen out of favor and the new fresh styles you can expect to trend this next season, especially on your Instagram feed. Stick around for a bonus trend winner in the end!
1. Extra long nails
Extended or naturally long nails have always been seen as impractical and uncomfortable, and now they’re widely regarded as a bit tacky and lacking in style.
According to manicurists, it’s not the length of the nails that adds glamour but their well-crafted shape and elegant color. A refined manicure that prioritizes simplicity and sophistication is now the hallmark of modern nail trends.
2. Coffin Nails
It’s time to put the coffin nails back to the grave. This nail trend was once at the top of its game and conquered our Instagram feed.
But, now a new shape is taking over, the almond nails. This manicure style gives off a softer appeal and isn’t as harsh as its coffin counterpart. A definite recommend.
3. Matte nails
At some point, matte was booming in the cosmetic world, from liquid lipsticks to eyeshadows. Matte nails also had also enjoyed their peak, but it’s time to go for a fresher look, the jelly nails.
These shiny gems are quickly gaining traction, with over 336 thousand posts on Instagram with the hashtag #JellyNails.
4. Ombré nails
Ombré nails, ombré lips, ombré hair, ombré everything had everyone obsessed at one point. While the two-toned blend gives great dimension, it’s time to swap it for trendier milky nails.
The translucent white shade gives the ideal, clean, and put-together appeal, making it perfect for all occasions and seasons.
5. Dark red nails
Red nails have been a classic almost since the beginning of time. It’s getting a bit old, don’t you think? Even fashion experts consider this shade a thing of the past.
But, don’t get upset if you’re a fan of the daring color, because red has many shades, and one of them — light red — is now at the peak of popularity. You can even spice up your French manicure with red tips. It’ll look super cool.
6. Mint green design
Mint green nails may have become old news, but some people still gravitate toward this shade. This is probably because it gives off feelings of freshness and summer. Go for a more contemporary trendy light blue hue instead, or better yet, blend the two colors in a creative design to add a cool twist.
7. Marble design
Marble nail designs have had their moment in recent years, offering a chic and artistic twist to a classic manicure. However, it seems their time in the spotlight has passed, with many opting for more monochromatic and minimal nails. They exude a more natural elegance and effortlessly freshen up your overall look.
8. Thick French tips
The bold, white classic French tips once epitomized sophistication, but its reign has come to an end. In its place, the delicate and modern baby French manicure has taken over. This updated version features a subtler painted tip that can be classic white or infused with a pop of color, offering a more chic and versatile well-manicured finish.
9. Geometric design
This design was a favorite for many, thanks to its versatility in using various lines and shapes to decorate the base coat. It created a neat and aesthetically pleasing look. However, this trend has now been deemed outdated.
Today, pop art-inspired nail designs are taking center stage. Featuring bold, smooth lines and vibrant colors, this modern style adds a fresh and playful touch to your overall look.
10. Bright pink manicure
Saturated pink nail polishes, often labeled “aggressive,” have lost mass interest, especially with the decline of the Barbiecore trend. Let’s be honest—this bold color can feel overly flashy and is better suited for daring, statement-making looks.
Today, the spotlight has shifted to softer, more understated tones like delicate pink, milky white, and peach. These muted shades showcase elegance and versatility, making them perfect for a refined, everyday style.
11. Neon design
Neon nail polishes have long been a summer favorite for their vibrant and fresh appeal. However, this year, the neon trend has taken a backseat.
For those looking to go beyond basic shades, there are plenty of trendy alternatives. Colors like tangerine, deep blue, and fiery crimson are the perfect choice—they’re bold, captivating, and right on trend, offering a modern twist without losing that eye-catching summery vibe.
12. Glitter nails
13. Too many nail embellishments
Unique details in a manicure can elevate your overall look, but moderation is key. Overdoing it can result in nails that feel more like standalone art pieces rather than a cohesive part of your style. These days, subtle, well-placed embellishments are the way to go, offering a touch of elegance.
However, excessive use of beads, bows, and foil has officially become outdated. Simplicity and balance are your best bet at nailing modern designs (no pun intended).
14. Floral design
While floral motifs have made a strong comeback in clothing, the same cannot be said for nail designs. Bright, intricate floral patterns on nails have fallen out of trend and can often feel out of place or overly busy.
Instead, it’s best to stick to timeless classics like subtle turtle prints, dainty hearts, or playful dots. These designs are versatile, chic, and far more appropriate for creating a polished and modern look.
Bonus nail trend: Soap nails
Among the newest nail trends in 2025 emerges the soap nails. These clean and put together nails give you the ultimate clean girl look.
They look natural, sleek, and effortlessly chic. It’s giving your nails but better. Overall, a definite must-try this season.
