14 People Who Create Miracles With Their Crochet

Crocheting is a painstaking business, and not everyone has the patience to finish the work. But the heroes of our article have plenty of it. So you might want to look at their works and admire them, even if some of them turned out not quite as they were intended.

“I saw a photo online and decided to recreate it. It turned out quite nice. In general, I made it for a costume, but it turned out to be a good hat for cool weather.”

“I made a pillowcase for a cushion with a bunch of different cats. I think it’s really cute.”

“I made bear hats for my grandchildren.”

“I crocheted in line with the instructions, which were badly translated. See what I got if you want to laugh.”

“Made a cover for my old pouf to match the new sofa. It’s a little crooked, but I like it.”

“I made this cropped strawberry top.”

“A guy asked me to go out, but I said, ‘Not yet.’ I wanted to make this proposal to him, so this is what I crocheted.”

“I love crocheting huge animals in the amigurumi technique.”

“I crocheted my dog. I had a hard time, but it was worth it.”

“My dad turned 60, and I made his little replica, which will now hold his glasses.”

“Secretly started crocheting earrings for my wife, I want to give them to her for her birthday.”

“I crocheted this huge Pokémon for my little nephew. It is now the best and most comfortable place to sit in the house.”

“I was obsessed with this pattern the first time I saw it and had to make a pillow. It’s a gift for someone at work.”

“I made these Crocs covers.”