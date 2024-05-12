14 Pregnant Women Caught Off Guard by Their Bodies' Surprises

No matter how many pregnancy books you read, it's the unexpected surprises that get you. Suddenly craving ashes, everyone around you smelling awful — these are stories you just have to share with the whole internet.
- "I sell board games, and one day, a pregnant girl came in to play. 'I'm tired of being cooped up at home,' she said. 'I just want to have some fun.'
I asked her about her delivery day, and she replied, "Well, technically today, but I think it might be tomorrow." I sat there, silently recalling the ambulance phone number, just in case."
- "For some reason, I really wanted to eat bleach or ash out of the ashtray... Lol, apparently it was caused by an iron deficiency. I would literally go to public toilets and just crave the smell of the cheap bleach 🤢 it was a gross time." mlizabetheoore / Reddit
- "My wife was so emotional due to pregnancy that the line 'the cheese stands alone' was enough to make her cry. She realized the absurdity of it, but apparently felt so bad for the cheese that she couldn't help it." dwntwn_dine_ent_dist / Reddit
- “My mom was obsessed with peanut butter when she was pregnant with me. Then I came out allergic to peanuts.” revlark / Reddit
- “When I was newly pregnant, I held my dog and sobbed because I felt bad knowing she’d possibly get less attention once the baby came.” swift**** / Reddit
- "Wife wanted McDonald's pickles. Not Vlasic, not DelMonte, not even Burger King but MCDONALD'S pickles.
So I went to the McD's down the street and asked to buy like a pound of pickles. Girl said they can't sell just the pickles, so I said give me 100 hamburgers, extra, extra pickles, hold them everything. She goes and gets the manager. I tell him the wife is pregnant, and I can't go back without McDonald's pickles. He goes in the back, comes out with an unopened tub of pickles and says, 'Congratulations. On the house.'
Best McD's experience ever." Unknown author / Reddit
- I would have been about 20ish weeks pregnant at the time. I cried, hard core cried because my lunchbox I needed to fill before heading to work was in the top of the fridge.
I am not short at all. I could reach it easily. But some reason I cried so hard. I was 30 minutes late to work that day. Unknown author / Reddit
- "My boss's wife would barely eat anything during her first pregnancy.
He started getting concerned and at his ropes end because everything made her sick. I was at his house for dinner. The topic came up. I casually mentioned Pickles and Peanut butter. It's my odd combination favorite.
She goes in the kitchen, we hear some rustling around, she comes back out and says, 'Mark. Go to the store. I need as much of this as possible.'" Unknown author / Reddit
- "When my wife was pregnant with our second child, we drove past an asphalt paver, and she loved the smell of fresh asphalt. She even asked the workers to give her a handful of hot asphalt in a bag. At first, they were confused, but after I explained it was for my pregnant wife, they laughed and let me take it. To this day, my wife keeps that bag in her car, claiming it's better than any air freshener!"
- "My husband came home from work to find me sobbing hysterically on the sofa. Took several (terrifying for him) minutes to calm me down enough to tell him that my favorite contestant on Masterchef Australia had been voted off that afternoon. (We did not even live in Aus). He was furious because he’d been thinking something terrible had happened to the baby or someone in our family. It’s funny now." Teammaj / Reddit
- "My mom craved 'fresh boot leather'. My dad used this as an excuse to buy a brand-new pair of work boots, only to have to wait until I was born to actually get to wear them. She would just sit there and sniff them, pretty sure she licked them too. This and the scent of gasoline. Mom was topping off the tank every couple days." Schwarz0rz / Reddit
- "My wife had been a vegetarian since her teens, and so hadn't eaten meat for over 15 years. A few months into her pregnancy, she started craving chicken. This went on for a few weeks until one night she was almost screaming at me to get her a chicken dish from the local Chinese takeaway place.
Terrified, I went out and came back with a selection of chicken dishes for her. She snatched them from me and started eating, with me just looking at her. She then saw me looking and screamed at me to stop staring, so I cleared out of the room. Half an hour later she was back to normal and all apologies." StevieTV / Reddit
- "I knew someone who craved lemons. She would literally sit and eat a lemon a few times a day. She also craved Mcflurries and ate tons of pickles and pickle juice all the time." greenapple676 / Reddit
- "My wife, pregnant, asked for chalk at 3 am. Half asleep, I went to a 24-hour supermarket. Sadly, all I found were crayons for drawing, which she had asked for earlier. I gave them to her, but she just looked and said, 'No, they're too greasy,' then went to bed. How can crayons be greasy chalk?!"
