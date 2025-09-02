15+ Honest Comics That Show the Way Friendship Changes With Age

Noisy parties, readiness to drop everything at a call — this is how we can describe our friendship when we were teenagers. But after 30, it’s a completely different story. In these comics, we tried to show what friendship can become in adulthood.

The article uses images created by artificial intelligence.

Only dear ones remain by our side.

Someone’s bad temper is no longer our problem.

Blouses, cosmetics and other personal items have only one owner. And that’s non-negotiable.

Friendship is still important, but family comes first.

All those who like to give unsolicited advice are removed from the social circle with the help of one button.

We even have the courage to tell our sharp-tongued friends exactly what we think of them.

Previously, we could stay up late chatting with friends, now a healthy night’s sleep is much more important.

Now we are more careful with our personal time.

Our friends still try to fix our personal life. But not in the same way

We’re getting more careful about new friends.

And we don’t feel obliged to patch things up between friends.

With age, we become less ready to jump into things.

After 30, it’s not so embarrassing to tell your friends you don’t share all their hobbies.

We often get a very different attitude toward gossip.

We also realize that neither time nor distance can destroy true friendship.

Bonus: it was so easy to meet up with friends!

And as we grow older, things get much more interesting. But true friends quickly get used to this and only laugh at each other. And it’s okay if after saying “let’s get together on Saturday,” we meet only 6 months later.

Of course, we don’t claim that we are right in everything, but we believe that over the years the desire to party till morning gradually fades away and only really close people remain nearby. And how do your relationships with friends develop at a mature age? Tell us about it in the comments to the article.