10 Pedicure Ideas That Will Take Over Nail Salons This Spring and Summer 2026

Not butter yellow, not creamy yellow — sunny yellow is the full-voltage, genuinely bright shade that nail artists say clients spent all winter talking themselves out of and are finally booking in droves this summer. It’s warm, saturated and completely unashamed, the kind of color that makes people across the pool look twice and pull out their phones.

Against tanned skin, it radiates an almost tropical energy that no other shade on the menu currently delivers. Cheerful, bold, and impossible to ignore — this is the summer pedicure for anyone who’s done playing it safe.