15 Moments That Prove Kindness Can Make Souls Shine

I was 20yo with a 2 yo and a newborn. Husband… left with one of many girlfriends. No money, food, diapers etc. I didn’t know what to do. So i took a big chance and went to krogers and bought milk, formula, wipes and some food for my toddler. Nothing else. No cigarettes or alcohol or candy. Just exactly what my children needed. It came to exactly $50.00 . I was so scared. I wrote a check for $50.00 . A week or so later a policeman knocked. He was there to arrest me for a bad check . He saw my children. He asked if there was anyone to watch the babies? I called my mom. 10 minutes later i was in handcuffs in the back a a police car. They put me in a holding cell. They said i needed $500 cash to get out. I called my grandpa. He was not happy with me. He paid it. I got out and walked the 2 1/2 miles to home. My Dad called me he said why didn’t you call me? He was in California. I didn’t think he would be able to help. I paid back for the check b4 i went to court. The judge had the receipt from kroger. He asked “ did you pay the check and fees? Yes i did(my Dad ). The judge gave me a$25 fine. It was done. Yes 2wrongs make it right. My babies always came/ come first. My newborn is now 45yo and my toddler passed 2 years ago.

I would do the same to feed my children. There wasnt any child support being paid. I started a wonderful job 2 weeks later. I never stopped working until my health declined. No more bad checks.