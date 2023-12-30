15 Movie Couples Who Look as Iconic Today as Many Years Ago
When remembering our favorite movies, we often hold onto a specific image of the actors from their iconic roles. Time has passed, and these celebrities have naturally changed. However, their enduring charm and unique appeal haven’t dimmed one bit.
1. Will and Elizabeth (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”, 2006)
Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley
2. Angel and Buffy (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, 1997-2003)
David Borianaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar
3. Hache and Babi (“Three Steps Above Heaven”, 2010)
Mario Casas and Maria Valverde
4. Anna and William (“Notting Hill”, 1999)
Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant
5. Bridget and Mark (“Bridget Jones’s Diary”, 2001)
Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth
6. Phoebe and Cole (“Charmed”, 1998-2006)
Alyssa Milano and Julian McMahon
7. Mulder and Scully (“The X-Files”, 1993-2018)
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson
8. Daisy and Gatsby (“The Great Gatsby”, 1974)
Mia Farrow and Robert Redford
9. Aragorn and Arwen (“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”, 2003)
Viggo Mortensen and Liv Tyler
10. Julia and Robbie (“The Wedding Singer”, 1998)
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore
11. Jerry and Samantha (“Sex and the City”, 1998-2004)
Jason Lewis and Kim Catrell
12. Elena and Zorro (“The Mask of Zorro”, 1998)
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas
13. Mary Jane and Peter (“Spider-Man 2”, 2004)
Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire
14. El Mariachi and Carolina (“Desperado”, 1995)
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek
15. Rick and Evelyn (“The Mummy”, 1999)
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz
It’s often both sad and uplifting to witness our beloved celebrities age. The stigma surrounding aging is something that some of them are actively working to dispel. They share their personal experiences, demonstrating that self-expression knows no boundaries.