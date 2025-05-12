15 People Who Experienced Disgust In a League Of Their Own

We’ve probably all involuntarily experienced or witnessed situations that are downright disgusting. They not only turn our stomachs, they’re like a bad song stuck on repeat, imprinted into our memories against our will. The people below shared stories that they really might not be forgetting soon. Their stories of totally disgusting moments might just make you go “ew” and you wouldn’t be the only one.

  • My grandma started getting pretty bad dementia before she moved to assisted living. One day at her house, I found a can of whipped cream in the fridge. Being an 11 year old kid at the time, I thought “score”, and immediately upended it into my mouth. It was the most devastating, sour but simultaneously bitter, slimy abomination to ever pass my lips all these years later. It was unreal. Looked at the can and it was two years expired. © SuitableBet2455 / Reddit
  • I saw a guy in a Walmart men’s bathroom eating a rotisserie chicken off the baby changing station. We made eye contact, exchanged weird expressions, and I just decided to leave.
    I thought about that for many days, and I felt sick every time. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My mom got me this truffle Easter bunny. It was only about a month after I got it. The outside shell was perfectly fine, so when I sat down and took a bite, I was immediately hit with this extremely weird, almost sour fruit flavor, and I thought, “Something’s not right.” I peeled the outer shell off, and to my horror, it was completely covered in a white/yellow fungus. © bumblebubee / Reddit
  • A woman on the train clipping her finger and toenails. Another passenger eventually said something, and she acted like he was being unreasonable. © smallasaur / Reddit
  • My younger sister would babysit for the couple next door. One evening, she asked if I could babysit for her instead, because she couldn’t handle it. I was stupid, so I said fine. They had roaches everywhere. Kitchen. Bathroom. Living room. My sister wouldn’t even sit on the couch — she sat on an ottoman in the centre of the room, as did I.
    We only did that a few times before we weren’t “available” anymore. © jfincher42 / Reddit
  • A couple of weeks ago, I was happily munching on some raspberries while watching a movie in a darkened room, and something tasted off. So, I turned on the light, and to my horror, I discovered I was eating maggots. © brickbaterang / Reddit
  • As a kid (10 or 11), I had leftover Chinese noodles. Knowing nothing about food safety, I put them in the turned-off oven for later, similar to what I had seen my family do with uneaten pizza. Well, I forgot about it for about 3 days. After finding it, I figured it should still be good, right?
    It was the slimiest, most foul thing I have ever tried to this day. I didn’t even think to smell it before trying. © zeecapteinaliz / Reddit
  • My mom never closed the door in the bathroom. I once walked by and saw her cleaning the hair out of her razor with my toothbrush. I got my first paycheck from my first job that day and I immediately went to a store and got a new one, I get home and my old one was sitting in a cup of rubbing alcohol as if that makes it better. © copper_basket / Reddit
  • I shared an office with the most untidy person, she used to leave coffee cups everywhere until they grew mold. I had been off for a week and was in the office doing paperwork, I would normally remove all the mugs but hadn’t got round to it. I sat my coffee down and went to take a gulp, accidently picked up one of the lumpy moldy ones, I could feel it slide down my throat. I couldn’t drink coffee for ages. © Meg-7 / Reddit
  • My first job was as a busboy for a pizza buffet restaurant. I watched one of the dishwashers grab a slice of pizza that had been dunked in the wash sink and take a bite out of it. Cant remember if he actually swallowed it or not but I was just grossed out by him even putting it in his mouth to begin with. © Tru-Queer / Reddit
  • I saw two people sitting directly across from each other on a train. One person was asleep. The person sneezed, and snot/phlegm landed on the sleeping passenger. When that person woke up, they mistook it for food and sucked it off their shirt. © bornadecadetoolate / Reddit
  • I was in a restaurant with my mom while waiting for her car to be repaired nearby. We ordered a coffee and sat down. While we were sitting there, a strange boy was staring at us from the corner of the room as he ate his burger. He spat out the mushed-up burger, poured some salt on it, and started eating the mush with his hands. I started gagging and retching and had to leave immediately. © FordstopS / Reddit
  • My brother’s girlfriend came to meet us for the first time. She was gorgeous, but after a while, we noticed a foul smell coming from her. We stayed silent and didn’t say a word, but the smell got worse. After she left, I went to the guest bathroom and was petrified to find, hidden in the trash, meters and meters of toilet paper soaked in what looked like beef stew.
    I was confused and asked my brother about it. He turned pale and explained to me that they had beef stew at a restaurant earlier that day before visiting us, but he didn’t have any further idea how or why it got into her purse.
  • A napkin ran across a floor. It was really a rat that somehow had a napkin draped over it but it was surreal and super funny to watch. We’d joke about eating at the place that held napkin races any time no one could come up with a place to eat then usually someone would be like “Naww, let’s just hit up...” © Sleestak714 / Reddit
  • Worst I’ve done? Cleaned out a tuba player’s instrument locker. Everything seemed mundane, lots of trash paper, etc, nothing disgusting. Pull his concert tuba out, inspect, it’s fine. Pull the sousaphone out, open the case, and that smell. There was an Arby’s bag with a half eaten sandwich and some fries in the instrument. We sent his parents that cleaning bill. © NeuwPlayer / Reddit

