6 Warning Signs Your Thyroid Might Be in Trouble

Your thyroid is a small but powerful part of your body that helps control a lot of things, including your metabolism and body temperature. When it’s not working right, it can mess with how you handle heat. Most people don’t realize that trouble with your thyroid can make you feel extra uncomfortable in warm conditions.

This is especially common in people with an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism), but it can happen with any thyroid issue, even if it’s linked to autoimmune problems. If you start feeling like you just can’t handle the heat, it could be a sign your thyroid is struggling. Paying attention to this less obvious symptom could help you catch thyroid issues early and get the right treatment before it gets worse.

If you find it hard to stay warm or feel cold all the time, it could be a sign of hypothyroidism, where your thyroid isn’t working like it should. On the other hand, if you feel overheated or can’t handle the heat, it could point to hyperthyroidism, where your thyroid is working overtime. Both of these thyroid issues can mess with your body’s ability to regulate temperature.

So, if you’re struggling with hot or cold weather more than usual, it might be worth looking into your thyroid health. It could be a sign that something’s off and needs attention.