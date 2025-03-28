6 Surprising Signs Your Liver Can Be Struggling

Reddening of your palms, also known as palmar erythema, is one of the warning signs you might need to pay a close attention to. Palmar erythema, or “liver palms,” is a condition where the palms of the hands turn red, and in some cases, it can affect the backs of the hands, fingertips, nail beds, and sometimes even the soles of the feet.

Around 23% of people with liver cirrhosis experience this condition. It happens because of changes in hormone levels that affect blood flow, causing the blood vessels in the palms to dilate.

Palmar erythema can also appear in other situations, such as during pregnancy, with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or diabetes, and in certain liver disorders like Wilson’s disease and hereditary hemochromatosis.