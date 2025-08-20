15 People Who Landed a Job Interview and Left With a Crazy Story
Job hunting can be a nerve-racking experience. But we can all agree that attending a job interview is the most stressful of all. Here are 15 real-life people who walked into the workplace with hope and left with a crazy story.
- I went in to apply for an administrative assistant position. The interviewer kept asking me weird questions about liking kids and my passports being up-to-date, as well as other unrelated stuff. I was so confused. Everything was going great...until I found out the real reason I was there. Turns out what he really wanted was a nanny for his two young kids.
- I took vacation days to interview, bought my own plane ticket, and paid for my own hotel. The first thing the interviewer said was, “I have no intention of hiring you. This is just a courtesy because I knew your brother.” I had 8 more hours left in my interview day. It was painful. They ended up offering me the position many weeks down the road because they couldn’t fill the position. I politely declined. © seeing_red415 / Reddit
- I applied for a job in a Planetarium, the interview was conducted in a big dome. Problem was, another part of the Planetarium staff was doing fire alarm tests during the interview. The dome amplified the sound so much, it was deafening. The interview staff acted like nothing was going on. We had to shout so we could hear each other. © Quaternaire / Reddit
- A couple of hours into the interview/intro training, I was given paperwork to fill out for my new dog grooming job. Which would have been great, except that I had applied to be a cashier and had never owned a dog, much less groomed one. When I brought that up to the trainers, they didn’t seem concerned at all. They said there were no cashier slots, that opening must have been left up by mistake, but dog grooming is fun and I’d like it. They seemed surprised when I left the paperwork on the table and congratulated them on wasting all of our time. Never shopped at that pet store again either. © Sporkicide / Reddit
- I showed up in person for a phone interview. I have no idea how I got myself in that position. I looked up the address on my own and everything. I sat around waiting to be interviewed for 1/2 hour because the interviewer was in his office trying to call me. Of course, my phone was off.
- Applied for a driver job that was advertised as 8-4. It was a max 3.5tonne vehicle, my license is good for. Had a test drive and was fine, got through the rest of the interview, got offered the job to start the following Monday. As I started signing all the documents, the salary was lower, hours longer and was told that it was to deliver dismantled sheds across the UK and that I’d be staying in hotels Monday to Friday. I just walked out. © Jazs1994 / Reddit
- I had my first interview after graduating from college with an Econ/Accounting degree. When the interviewer asked about my expected salary, I was nervous, but I told him. He literally laughed and told me that I would not be able to get that starting salary anywhere and told me what I should be “grateful” for. I literally found a job that following week that paid what I was seeking. © Unknown author / Reddit
- My teenage son got an interview at Walmart. He showed up on time and prepared, but the person he was scheduled to see was absent, so they sent him away. He later got a letter from Walmart saying they would not consider him for future opportunities because he failed to show up for his interview. © FrightenedOfSpoons / Reddit
- A few years ago, I got called in to what turned out to be a group interview for a chiropractor’s office as admin staff. Turns out, everyone who applied showed up at the same time and took turns with the staff trying to convince them why they should hire us. I knew it wasn’t going to go well when the chiropractor asked me if I’d ever been to one, and I said no, but I was willing to give it a try. He basically said that being a regular patient was required for the job. © chrisisanangel / Reddit
- Trying to show initiative by getting an Uber to make sure I showed up to the interview 20 minutes early — only to get an email that they’d canceled it and moved it to the following day — 10 minutes before it was scheduled. That was fun. © rennbrig / Reddit
- Had someone email asking if they could interview me the next day at a certain time. I replied yes even though it was very last minute. They called me 5 minutes late and the call last 3 minutes. They didn’t bother to ask me anything and sounded like they didn’t want to talk to me from the start. © bananacrememe / Reddit
- Was for a manufacturing company. During the interview, I asked what the starting wage was and the woman interviewing me freaked out, saying “you don’t ask someone what the starting pay is during an interview.” © raining_picnic / Reddit
- Once had an interview that was a 4-hour drive one way. The interview lasted all of 20 minutes, and, as I later came to find out, the company had already decided on someone but apparently never bothered to tell me or the guy who set up the interview (it was a temp-to-hire position).
- I had a panic attack 10 minutes in and couldn’t answer any questions, despite doing my research on the organization and being well aware of what questions they asked and how to answer. My brain just shut down completely. I also choked on my water because I was so nervous. I didn’t get it, and I was so embarrassed that I didn’t apply there again. © Retrosonic82 / Reddit
- When I was 18 I worked for this gas station for a week... the interview was kinda scary. The owner was this rough looking old woman who was willing to give me the job, but most of the interview consisted of “If you do this, you’re fired, if you mess this up, you’re fired, if you miscount that, you’re fired...” A single week was all I could stand there, I went on my first day off, handed in my shirt and said I wasn’t coming back. All she said was, “At least you brought your shirt back, no one else does.” © Youpunyh***ns/ Reddit
The next time you go for an interview, remember, things can go wrong from both sides and in the end you might not want the job because it isn’t what was promised. Maybe that will help you feel better about the situation.
