I Lied to My Son About His Mother— Years Later, It Ruined Our Family

Dear Bright Side,

I adopted my son when he was only 5 years old. I found out that his mom abandoned him to live with another man that refused to accept her son. Rather than tell him the truth, I lied and said that she passed away when he was 2 years old.

Right now, he’s a grown adult, finishing college. He came back last week from his dorms for a visit. I thought he’d be happy and welcome us with a smile, but he looked angry.

Turns out, he accidentally found out the truth about his mother. He ran off and disappeared for days.

When he came back, he burst into tears and handed me an obituary. He said, “You lied to me about

my mom. She passed away 5 years ago. You stole every chance I had to know her!”

I’m not sure if I was right to hide his past from him. I just didn’t want to hurt him. What should I tell him?

Jenny F.