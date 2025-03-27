15+ People Who Received a Service They Definitely Weren't Dreaming Of
Many people’ve been there—excitedly waiting for that package to arrive, or sitting in the salon chair with big expectations, only to be greeted with something totally unexpected. Maybe you ordered a sweater that looked like it came straight off a fashion runway, but ended up with a questionable, neon-colored disaster. Or perhaps you showed your hairstylist a flawless Pinterest pic, only to walk out with a hairstyle that looked like “DIY gone wrong”.
These hilarious, sometimes disappointing, moments when reality just doesn’t match the vision are quite common. But hey, that’s what makes life a little more fun, right? Keep reading, because we’ve got some relatable stories that can make you even see yourself in these wild, unexpected service outcomes!
1. My smile before and after Botox.
2. My buddy decided to get a henna tattoo of a mustache. The foreign worker didn’t understand what he was saying, so she asked him to write down what he wanted.
3. These are the bangs I asked for and this is what I got.
4. My barber moved, so I had to try someone new. What I asked for vs what I got.
5. The cake we asked for vs the masterpiece we got.
6. I absolutely hate having short hair, I’m furious.
7. What I asked for vs what I got.
8. What I got vs what I ordered. He looks like the guy that hangs out by the gas station at 2am.
9. What I asked for vs what I got
10. Tattoo I got vs tattoo I asked for
11. Ordered a TV on wish
12. Another warning on thinking it’s gonna look as cool as the advert.
13. Beautiful Santa
14. This winter hat I ordered vs the one I received.
15. What I asked for vs what I got
16. A hat would have pulled it all together.
17. What you order vs what you get
18. Henna artist said she was great at pet portraits...
