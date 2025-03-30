15 People Whose Drastic Changes Make It Hard to Believe They Are the Same Person

Changing someone’s look is never easy, but if you’re determined enough, nothing is impossible. The following examples also prove this, as these people often went through dramatic change and became a new person in just a couple of years.

1. “15-22. I really tried.”

2. “17 to 23: How far self-care can take you :)”

3. “From 17 to 30.”

4. “From 13-26, at some point I decided to become a pro wrestler living in a van.”

5. “I went through puberty and a midlife crisis at the same time... 14 to 24.”

6. “18 to 28, I’d like to think there was some improvement.”

7. “I’m thankful braces exist (16 years to 20 years).”

8. “13-19”

9. “From roughly 16 to the early 30s”

10. “Did I glow up or no? Be honest! 13-19”

11. “28-40, healthy lifestyle, working on my self-confidence and improvements in my look.”

12. “15 to 30. Amazing what growing out of your baby cheeks can do!”

13. “18-24”

14. “15 to 18. I’ve been struggling with my confidence lately and just want some opinions and advice :)”

15. “16 to 30. So happy I embraced my natural self”

It's inspiring to see how people can change their look with a little effort. These shots give hope that anyone can transform. If you're looking for more examples, check out the article 16 Examples of How Time Can Change Everything for the Better.

