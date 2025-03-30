15 People Whose Drastic Changes Make It Hard to Believe They Are the Same Person
People
21 hours ago
Changing someone’s look is never easy, but if you’re determined enough, nothing is impossible. The following examples also prove this, as these people often went through dramatic change and became a new person in just a couple of years.
1. “15-22. I really tried.”
- “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” Blue88_wxz / Reddit
2. “17 to 23: How far self-care can take you :)”
- “Wow. This one almost looks fake.” Zestyclose-Two8027 / Reddit
3. “From 17 to 30.”
4. “From 13-26, at some point I decided to become a pro wrestler living in a van.”
Living in a van? Is this supposed to be a positive life change post??
-
-
Reply
5. “I went through puberty and a midlife crisis at the same time... 14 to 24.”
6. “18 to 28, I’d like to think there was some improvement.”
7. “I’m thankful braces exist (16 years to 20 years).”
8. “13-19”
9. “From roughly 16 to the early 30s”
- "Wow, aging very nicely. 🔥🔥" toxicojos / Reddit
10. “Did I glow up or no? Be honest! 13-19”
11. “28-40, healthy lifestyle, working on my self-confidence and improvements in my look.”
12. “15 to 30. Amazing what growing out of your baby cheeks can do!”
13. “18-24”
14. “15 to 18. I’ve been struggling with my confidence lately and just want some opinions and advice :)”
15. “16 to 30. So happy I embraced my natural self”
It's inspiring to see how people can change their look with a little effort. These shots give hope that anyone can transform. If you're looking for more examples, check out the article 16 Examples of How Time Can Change Everything for the Better.
Preview photo credit KolaWolf / Reddit, Zestyclose-Two8027 / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
My Fiancé’s Secret Christmas Plans Left Me Feeling Invisible
Relationships
3 months ago
Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Shares a Touching Tribute to Him, Stuns Fans With Her Transformation
People
11 months ago
12 True Stories So Twisted, They’d Make Hitchcock Flinch
Curiosities
4 months ago
I Refused to Share My $400K Lottery Winnings With My Family
Family & kids
2 months ago
15 People Who Found Peace After Life’s Biggest Setbacks
Curiosities
2 months ago
I Refused to Pay for a Gift After Being Invited to an All-Expenses-Paid Trip
Family & kids
8 months ago
20 Witty Kids Who Can Teach Adults a Lesson or Two
Family & kids
3 years ago
16 Stories About People Who Suddenly Got Really Lucky
Curiosities
4 months ago
What 20 TV Couples, Who Kept Us Glued to the Screen With Their Chemistry, Look Like Today
Films
4 years ago
12 People Who Saw Things They Were Definitely Not Supposed to See
Curiosities
year ago
10 True Stories That Twist Reality into Chilling Tales
People
3 months ago
"Is the Painter a Friend of Meghan’s?" People Are Outraged by Kate Middleton’s "Horrific" Portrait
People
10 months ago