15 Stories That Prove Kindness Is a Boomerang That Returns When You Need It Most

People
19 hours ago
15 Stories That Prove Kindness Is a Boomerang That Returns When You Need It Most

We often think that to change someone’s life—or even the world—we need a grand plan, monumental efforts, and special circumstances. But history proves the opposite time and again. The most significant changes are sometimes triggered by the tiniest impulses: a sincere compliment, a response to a call for help, or a decision to show patience where you could have just walked by.

  • As usual, I got on the bus to get to college. Reached for the money to pay for the ride and realized with horror that the wallet was not there, not even loose coins. I called my roommate, hoping she would bring my wallet.
    I thought she would make it to this bus, but she didn’t. The bus is moving, and I’m pondering what to do. Here’s my stop.
    I approach the driver and say, “Sorry, I forgot the money at home.” He just waved his hand, and when I was about to get off, he handed me a couple of dollars. He said, “This is for the ride back.” © Overheard / Ideer
  • My grandfather went to the post office to pay the bills. He was pleasantly surprised that there was no line at all; the staff were polite and worked quickly. Grandpa left a positive review in the feedback book.
    About a week later, he found a mail notice in his mailbox and headed to the post office. This time he spent about an hour in line, but he got his letter. At home, he opened the letter and found a gratitude note from the post office for the positive feedback. © Overheard / Ideer
  • On the icy road, my car hit a very expensive Jeep. I sit in fear, afraid to get out. A big guy emerges from the other car, about 6 feet 3 inches tall.
    I step out, petite, skinny, eyes to the ground, mumbling, “I’m sorry, I couldn’t stop the car on the ice.” His bumper is broken, and my hood won’t close. And then he helps close the hood with a smile on his face so I can get to the repair shop. He said, “I hope someone helps my wife too!”
    Soon, someone drove into my car as well. I let the perpetrator go too. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I was paying for groceries at a Trader Joe’s, and the cashier (F, 60+) asked me what I’m doing this weekend. I tell her I’m actually graduating with my Master’s degree on Saturday. Her eyes light up, she beams a smile, and tells me congratulations and to wait right there.
    She comes back a minute or two later with a small bouquet of roses and tells me to celebrate my accomplishment. Particularly meaningful since my parents could not make the ceremony. I thanked her, gave her a smile and a hug, and never saw her again. © drockaflocka / Reddit
  • Once, I popped into a cafe to grab a quick bite. I’m standing by the register, waiting my turn. Nearby, a scruffy-looking guy is trying to find enough change for a pastry. I dug out some coins from my pocket and placed them in his hand. Silently, he bought a pastry and left the cafe.
    I’m sitting there, eating. The guy comes back with a huge rose and puts it on my table. He turns and leaves. It was wonderfully heartwarming. No one had ever given me flowers like that. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I’m a third-year student. Found a wallet. Since I’m not greedy, I called. A woman answered, and we arranged to meet.
    I’m standing there at the appointed time. Suddenly, a Land Rover pulls up, a bearded guy gets out, and tells me to get in the car. I got scared but got in. My heart sank.
    Then he smiled and said, “Thank you,” and gave me half the cash from the wallet I found (about $300). That’s how kindness comes back to you. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My boyfriend and I were asked for some bus fare by a homeless man while we were walking, so we gave him $10. When we made it back to our car, there was about $50 lying on the ground next to it. It pays to be kind. © Look_A_Bunny / Reddit
  • When our daughter was 15, we didn’t want her wandering around at night with friends. So, we allowed her to have all her friends hang out at our house. They ate, chatted, and watched movies and series.
    One of her friends got into trouble. He didn’t call his father but called my husband instead. He went to the police station, sorted everything out, and the guy was released.
    Now the guy is 30; he earns well and sends me flowers every year and a nice gift for my husband. He always says that my husband saved him back then. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • I was riding the subway, and there was this woman sitting next to me. She was constantly sorting a handful of coins in her palms, counting them over and over, clearly not having enough. I decided to take out the change I had in my pocket and drop it right on the seat between us.
    I turned to her and said, “Oh, excuse me, did you by any chance drop these coins?” She hesitated, started recounting hers to reply to me. I realized she was unsure and quickly added, “No, they’re definitely yours; I don’t have any change on me at all.” Well, I lied, of course, but she accepted them with relief.
    And then the coolest thing happened. The woman who was sitting right in front of us saw everything! And she decided to support this little lie. She discreetly dropped her coins on the floor and then loudly said, “Yes, I saw! They definitely fell from you when you sat down!”
  • I found a purse left in a cart outside a store I used to work at. Against policy, I opened the purse and found a name and then contacted the lady, and it was her purse, and she was frantically looking for it.
    So I waited at the store after hours for her to come by and get the purse, and she gave me an envelope, also to open when I got home, which turned out to be almost exactly how much I was short on rent. $120. © sekmaht / Reddit
  • My friend was once sitting in a coworking space; she had a very tight deadline on her project. A guy was sitting at the next table, literally in a panic—his ancient flash drive wouldn’t work. It held the only copy of his thesis project.
    Although my friend was upset about losing time, she decided to help. She had a professional adapter. She spent 3 minutes setting it up, and miraculously all the files were copied. They exchanged contacts, and she forgot about him.
    6 months later, my friend was looking for a new job. Suddenly, he called her. It turned out his thesis project attracted an investor, and he was starting his own 3D modeling startup.
    In the end, my friend became a key employee in this startup, which is now successfully growing.
  • I hoped to take a day off, but they scheduled me for a shift until late at night. The weather is sunny, but I’m in no mood, working on autopilot. So, I’m checking out sweets for a boy at the register. He glanced at my gloomy face and left the supermarket.
    10 minutes later, he returned with a little tulip in his hand. Then handed it to me. I was so moved. The little guy blushed and ran away. He’ll grow up to be a true gentleman. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • Last winter, I found a good, warm glove and hung it on a tree so it wouldn’t get trampled. The day before yesterday, I was rushing to the clinic with a stroller, and my hat fell out of my pocket. On the way back, I found it on the same tree. The boomerang effect works! © Olashka / Pikabu
  • About 10 years ago, my friends and I went skiing in the bitter cold. I took my grandmother’s down mittens just in case and saw a girl on the slope freezing in thin gloves. I gave her the mittens, saying, “If we meet at the bottom, you can return them; if not, keep them as a souvenir.” We didn’t meet, and I left without them.
    That same evening, I got a flat tire on an empty road, had no spare, and was at a loss. Suddenly, a car stopped, and 2 guys got out silently, put their spare on, took me to a tire shop, fixed the tire, put it back, and disappeared, refusing money, saying, “Girls shouldn’t spend money on tire service; buy yourself something tasty.”
    I almost cried then. Since then, I believe in good karma: I try to do good and help others. © terribletomuch / Pikabu
  • My friend and I went into a flower shop to buy some flowers for her mom. We took a long time deciding which ones were the best. A man walked in, clearly in a hurry.
    He picked an enormous bouquet, then turned to us and said, “So, girls, need some flowers? Go ahead and choose quickly, I’ll pay for them,” and he paid for our bouquet. Then he asked our names so he could name his daughters that and ran off with a happy face. © Overheard / Ideer

And here are stories where kindness returned like a boomerang.

Preview photo credit Overheard / Ideer

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads