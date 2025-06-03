15 Chilling Things Kids Said That Could Be Movie Plot Twists

There’s something especially unsettling about a creepy comment coming from a child. Maybe it’s the contrast between their sweet faces and the eerie words, or the way they say it so casually, like it’s perfectly normal. Here are 15 times kids said something so disturbing, it sent shivers down spines.

  • When my daughter was about 3, she told me she missed her old life when she lived in the trees. I asked her what she meant, and she said, “Before you were my mummy, I was an owl and lived in the trees. I love you, but I miss my owl mummy.”
    And less creepy but just funny, this morning when I was still asleep, my 6yo came into our room and whispered into my ear, “I know how to grow potatoes.” No idea what put the thought into his head, nor why he felt the need to tell me at 6am. © Super_Ground9690 / Reddit
  • At a family gathering, my little cousin tugged at my sleeve, pointing to an empty corner of the living room. “That’s where the old lady sits every night,” she whispered.
    Curious, I asked my aunt about it later. She revealed that years ago, that spot had been where an elderly relative, who had been recovering from a serious fall, used to sit for hours by the window, watching the world go by.
  • My daughter used to talk about “before, when I was a mummy and I had 3 little girls.” Nothing really creepy, but little details aligned with my grandmother’s life; she died 18 months before my daughter was born. © M*******_Jello_426 / Reddit
  • One day, my 5-year-old daughter told me, “I remember when I was big like you.” She wasn’t referring to a pretend game; she spoke about it as if she had lived another life. I brushed it off, but then she added, “I was in the big house, and I was really old.” I couldn’t figure out what she meant, but it made me wonder where she had gotten such strange ideas from.
  • One night, when my son was 3, we stopped on a bridge, which was closed to traffic for the annual fireworks. My son pointed to the middle of the road and started talking about the sad little boy who was waiting for his parents to come and get him.
    There was nobody there. Recently, there had been an accident, and a boy didn’t survive. © Nattles2020 / Reddit
  • I was working until about 3 in the morning and finally shut my laptop to head to bed. I walked past my 4-year-old’s bedroom door and heard something, turned around and saw little fingers reaching under the bottom of the door and heard in a low whisper “Hiiii Daddy...”
    Didn’t say anything specifically disturbing, but pretty sure it shaved about 5 years off my life. © PBParker914 / Reddit
  • My daughter would talk about “the place” in a quiet, serious voice and tell me, “I can’t go back there. It’s too scary.” I tried to ask what she meant, but all she would say was, “I was there before, but not anymore.”
    I couldn’t make sense of it until I realized that she might have been referring to a part of the playground at her daycare, which she had always avoided after a bad fall.
  • My mom passed when I was a teen. My siblings are quite a bit older than I, so I have a few nieces and nephews. I was babysitting one of them, and we were sitting at the table coloring, and my niece looked at me and said, “I used to be yours and mommy’s mom.”
    Then continued coloring. Freaked me out. © Mudb****0089 / Reddit
  • I was a nanny for a wealthy family, their 5-year-old daughter had an old flip phone she wasn’t supposed to have. She kept it hidden in a dollhouse and told me she used it to talk to a man. I figured it was just a broken toy—until one day it buzzed.
    Curious, I checked and saw a missed call and a message, “Keep smiling and being brave. I’m always with you.” I mentioned it to her mom, thinking maybe it was an old family device. She sighed and said, “That’s her grandfather’s old phone. He passed last year, but she insists it still works and tells her things.”
    Apparently, the text was part of a scheduled message he’d programmed months before—he used to play games with her where he was a “secret agent.” It made sense. But I still felt weird every time it buzzed.
  • Kindergarten teacher here. One time, a little boy very confidently told me, “My daddy is picking me up today. But not my old daddy, my NEW daddy. My old daddy gave me to my new daddy a LONG time ago. Old daddy had red skin and funny-looking feet. And he doesn’t like it when I talk about him.” © M**1987 / Reddit
  • When my now 23-year-old daughter was maybe 3 or 4, I awoke to find her standing silently by my bed. She leaned over and whispered, “Mommy, how many spiders could fit under my bed?” © OwnSeaworthiness5379 / Reddit
  • He didn’t say anything because he was non-verbal at that stage... My son looked over my shoulder and cracked up laughing as if someone was there, making faces at him or something. Just the two of us in the house at the time. Freaked me out. © Green_Tartan_Scarf / Reddit
  • When my little brother was about 4 or 5, we drove past an empty graveyard, and he told me he “wanted to go play with those kids.” I asked what kids, and he said, “The ones right there! I want to go play too.”
    There were definitely no kids, it was a small, very old graveyard. © megan_bytes_ / Reddit
  • One evening, when I got into the car to drive my son home from daycare, he suddenly said, “You were in the car with me earlier, but I couldn’t find you.” Confused, I asked what he meant, and he replied, “I saw you sitting in the front seat, but you weren’t there when I looked again.”
    The odd thing was that no one had been in the car earlier that day, and the whole situation felt a little too eerie to be just a child’s imagination.

Getting through a normal day with kids can be unpredictable, but sometimes their unfiltered honesty turns the ordinary into laugh-out-loud chaos. In this article, discover 10 hilarious moments where kids spoke their minds a little too freely, leaving parents red-faced, speechless, or doubled over with laughter.

