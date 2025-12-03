15 Times a Simple Delivery Turned Into a Comedy Sketch

Perhaps ridiculous and amusing situations in the life of a courier are inevitable. Each customer is like a leap into the unknown. One time, you might be greeted at the door by a nice old lady with pies, and another time by someone who takes a minute’s delay like a personal insult. In this work rhythm, you unwillingly learn to take anything with the smile of a wise philosopher.

  • Yesterday, the courier delivered only half of my order and forgot the other half in the car. I contacted customer support. An hour later, the courier comes back, and he starts apologizing. I respond that it’s no big deal, it happens...
    All the while, he is addressing me formally. But apparently he really wanted to apologize and eventually said, “I’m sorry, bro.” © dadaska13 / Pikabu
  • I work in food delivery. But besides that, I also do manicures.
    One time I deliver an order, and one of my clients meets me. She was really happy to see me and started calling out to someone named Sam from the next room. She said that her husband didn’t believe she goes to a male nail tech and wanted to meet me.
    Sam comes out. You could almost hear pure testosterone flowing through his veins. Strong, rugged, like from a Scandinavian epic. He comes up to me and says, “So you’re a nail tech.” I stay silent.
    “You’ve got good prices,” Sam says and shakes my hand. As a farewell, he promised me a discount at the car service where he works. © Vladoo236 / Pikabu
  • In a large advertising production, it’s not feasible to always hand things off to the courier personally. I printed and cut 100 stickers with the words “Deliver to the office!” to stick on items that need to be sent to the office. I placed them next to the entrance.
    The next morning I arrive, and the stickers are gone. I searched around. Then I get a call from the office saying the courier somehow delivered a pack of “Deliver to the office!” stickers to them. © obitatel.pustoty / Pikabu
  • I delivered to the rich part of town, with some older guys having a bit of a party. They weren’t sure how much to tip, so they offered me double or nothing over the price of the pizza if I could beat the owner at ping pong. Went downstairs with them, beat the owner 11-8, and walked out with $40 for the food, and an $80 tip. © Blackby4 / Reddit
  • The courier was supposed to deliver orders. And one lady asked him to call her beforehand, rather than using the intercom, so it would be a surprise for her husband.
    So there he was, sitting in our office, calling clients before heading out. He said, “I’ll call you on your mobile before I come in so your husband doesn’t know.” It turned out he mixed up and said it to the wrong woman. © Work scenario / VK
  • A courier was supposed to come in the morning to take my laptop for repair. I got everything ready. Then the courier calls me and says, “I just came by, but they sent me away, didn’t give me the laptop, sort it out!”
    Our doorbell sometimes glitches and doesn’t ring. So I figured he rang, but the bell just didn’t sound, and he left empty-handed. I told him, “Come up again and ring persistently. Or knock on the door harder.” 3 minutes later, he calls me again and says something along the lines of, “What’s going on over there?”
    Turns out the courier was given the wrong address. He went to building 4a, but we’re at 4. He woke up some guy and started demanding the laptop from him. The guy, half asleep and confused, said, “No, I won’t give it!” The courier said, “We agreed on this!” The guy said, “I don’t know anything, I won’t give it, that’s it.”
    The courier was baffled, called me, and I directed him to the same guy again, and he went to take the laptop from him again. Oh, I wish I saw that scene. © Cool story / VK
  • My mom lives in the same building as I do, but in a different entrance. One courier knows about this, and when I tell him I’m not at home, he says, “Can I leave it at 74 then?” So one day he called, but I didn’t hear it as I was at my mom’s place. So he went straight to my mom’s, and as soon as he walked in, he asked, “Hello, is N here?” © nazzz_811
  • I’m a girl working as a courier. I had to deliver flowers, but the order didn’t have an apartment number. I call the recipient — an elderly lady answers. I want to find out the apartment number, but she immediately says, “I won’t tell you!”
    I try to explain that these are flowers, a gift, it’s all paid for. And she says, “Keep them yourself!” and hangs up. I spent about 40 minutes trying to sort it out, called the flower shop, found out the sender’s name, called again and mentioned the name, and suddenly the lady says, “Oh, that’s my granddaughter!”
    She let me in, hugged me, apologized a hundred times, and thanked me. And there I am standing with these flowers thinking: the life of a courier is not boring, but definitely very humane. Guys, if you’re ordering flowers for the elderly, let them know in advance so that joy doesn’t turn into stress. © yul.life11
  • Today, I ordered groceries. The courier arrived and buzzed the intercom. I buzzed him in and immediately went down myself to help.
    It just makes sense, doesn’t it? The guy’s been carrying heavy loads all day, while I’ve been at home editing videos. Why not make his job easier and lend a hand? You should’ve seen the look on his face!
    He said, “This is for you? I didn’t expect you to come down. Thank you so much, you made my day kinder. Your parents did a great job raising a decent guy. Give them my thanks.”
    I felt a bit awkward. It’s the first time a courier reacted to my actions like that, and I was a little flustered. I just came out to help without any second thought, and then this happened. © framyloft
  • I work in a food delivery service. Mostly, it’s pretty straightforward: pick up, deliver, hand it over. But once, I got an order that made me reconsider my attitude toward the job.
    I arrived at the address. Regular apartment building, standard order — sushi and pizza. I went up to the floor and knocked. A guy opens the door wearing a dinosaur costume. Yes, a full-blown dinosaur, with a tail and a big head!
    At first, I thought it was a kids’ party or something. But the guy seriously says, “Order for T. rex.” Naturally, I was in complete shock. But work’s work, so I hand him the bag, and that’s when the show begins.
    This dinosaur tries to grab the bag with his “paws.” But his arms are too short! He’s huffing and trying to get a grip, but can’t manage. I’m already starting to laugh but trying to hold it together.
    I ask, “Need some help?” And he looks at me so sternly through the rubber head and says, “Dinosaurs don’t ask for help!”
    For about 5 minutes, we both silently watched as he wrestled with the bag until eventually, he accidentally closed the door with his tail. I’m standing, waiting. A minute later, he opens the door without the costume, blushing from embarrassment. He takes the order and says, “Well, at least I tried!” © At work / Telegram
  • Dad decided to surprise Mom: he ordered flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries for delivery. The courier calls Mom, and she’s in a panic. I didn’t order anything, and hangs up.
    In the end, the courier had to call back, persuading her until she decided to come out and take the gift. He even congratulated her on her anniversary and wished her happiness. © uimsdys
  • I have a friend, a young mom. I decided to surprise her. I made dumplings, buns, and sent them with a courier.
    Then, the courier calls, “They’re not picking up.” I call myself — silence. Frustrated, I say, “Then enjoy it yourself.”
    And suddenly, a couple of hours later, I hear a knock on the window — I live on the first floor. I look out, and there’s the courier holding a box of chocolates and my dishes.
    He says, “My mom sent you this with thanks.” And my friend got in touch only the next day — turns out she fell asleep that day. © gulim_lawyer
  • A courier delivered flowers to me as a gift. He was polite and pleasant, and congratulated me. I’m standing there, joyful and stunned with the bouquet. And then he suddenly says, “How about I take the flowers back? I’ll pull over again, so you can record a video of me delivering them to you?”
    Of course, I agreed. He then reversed a bit, drove back, stopped, opened the door, and I managed to capture everything. © medina__shh
  • We bought a house in spring and started renovating. We ordered tons of stuff for the renovation from the marketplace. Then appliances, furniture... And it was always the same courier who delivered them.
    So today there was another delivery, the courier arrives and suddenly says, “You could at least invite me in for tea, I come here every day.” It was really funny. He doesn’t know yet that he’ll have to come back to us in a few days... © lyazzatsaulebay
  • I was delivering pizza. A guy opens the door. I say, “Here’s your pizza!” He goes, “Yeah, just put it on the floor, I’ll be right back.” And closes the door.
    I wait for about 10 minutes. I call out to him. He asks me to wait a little longer. And longer. I ended up standing there for half an hour, and then he’s suddenly like, “You’re still here? I thought it was some kind of game: who can hold out longer!”
    Turns out, he was live-streaming, and his viewers were making him do all sorts of tasks. And someone suggested testing how long the courier would wait. And then he even complained to support that the food was delivered cold. © On the Job / Telegram

