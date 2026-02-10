15 Times a Trip Went Off Script in the Most Memorable Way

Glad you made it home ok, but your story isn't really that remarkable. You don't say how long ago this happened or what kind of car you were driving, but for at least the last 20 years, cars (American ones anyway) have been designed to drive a minimum of 50 or 60 miles once the low fuel indicator comes on. Both my husband's and my current cars actually have electronic gauges that not only say how many miles you've driven, but also estimate how many miles worth of fuel you have remaining. I grew up in rural Nebraska, with just one gas station in town and the next closest at a truck stop on the interstate more than 40 miles away, so one the the first things they taught you in Driver's Ed was the importance of closely monitoring your gas gauge.