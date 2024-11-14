I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
16 Dads Who Posted the Sweetest and Funniest Stories About Their Kids
Fatherhood has its awesome moments, as the various fathers you may know would probably agree. There's no greater joy than parenting, or so parents will say, even after marathon days of work. Here are some dads who have turned raising children into an art, one that is full of love and laughter, in equal measures.
- My 6-year-old daughter climbed into bed with my wife and me. She settled down between us with her Peanuts blanket. She cuddled up against me, staring at the ceiling. Then she abruptly observed: "We're all just Lego people for giants." Driftless1981 / Reddit
- So, we're potty training our son, right? Peepee, poopoo, undies—the whole deal. It's going fine.
Last week, I had this big job interview, like life-changing pay big. Nailed the interview—perfect answers, jokes landing, even ran 15 minutes over. Feeling like a boss. Then it happened.
As I’m about to leave, I needed the restroom. But instead of asking, “Where’s the restroom?”... I asked the CEO and board members, “Where’s the potty?” Yep. Potty.
Cue awkward silence. I managed to blurt, “Potty training my son.” They laughed, asked for a pic of him. I left red-faced, but hey, at least they’ll remember me—even if it’s as the 'potty guy!' techieguy07 / Reddit
- I am a horrible and neglectful father. Tonight, my son asked for pizza. So I took a slice of sourdough, drizzled it with oil, covered it with marinara and mozzarella, and baked it.
But it wasn’t a ROUND pizza. And as such, it was wholly unacceptable. My poor son will never recover from this criminal act of neglect. How have you utterly failed as a father today?
UPDATE: I used a biscuit cutter today and he was very happy with it. MikeGinnyMD / Reddit
"Any other dads out there TERRIBLE at doing their daughter’s hair? Poor girl deserves better..."
- Yesterday I bought both of the kids a new toothbrush. Today I had the 5-year-old in the bath and the 2.5-year-old behind me on the toilet, before her bath. I was helping the eldest brush his teeth when the youngest says, "Daddy, I'm brushing my bottom with my toothbrush."
That led to one of those phrases you never thought you'd say, "Don't brush your bottom with a toothbrush," and a brush used only twice going into the bin. mike9874 / Reddit
- Taking a 9-, 6-, and 3-year-old out to dinner. So my doctor has me checking my blood pressure twice a day and I checked it this morning and was pretty good (115/72) and then made a terrible mistake and checked it after taking my sons out to dinner: 135/83. It gets easier eventually, right? AngryIrish82 / Reddit
- I'm a single dad of a 7-year-old boy. Been divorced for 3 years, and met this brilliant woman who has shown me so much grace for going on 2 years. She has a daughter. "Dad" has been out of her life for 15 years now.
She at random called me Dad while we were messing about, and I have to say, I almost lost composure. Rolled through while laughing along at what we were doing. Then later after returning to my apartment broke down sobbing. I'm just so proud of her. BeckyfromtheBlock2 / Reddit
"Conversation with wife"
- I was putting my 7-year-old to bed when he asked if it's weekend tomorrow. I said yes, then he asked, "And then it's school again?" Then painstakingly said, "And then we do it all over again." My boy has just realized what life is.
I should say that he loves school. But he loves life outside of school as well. We live in a little beach town where we can see his school from the house, and moved here 6 months ago into a house we built. He's a wise kid, and it was said a bit in jest, but I appreciate that him and I can openly discuss these things. holdingbackthetrails / Reddit
- So my daughter wanted popcorn this afternoon and I KNEW she would also want a drink, but since she didn't ask, I didn't prepare one. 5 min after giving her popcorn, she goes to my bedroom saying, "This is not your fault, I know I didn't ask for it... but you forgot my drink."
"So go get one," I replied. I think I spoiled her too much, but I admit I chuckled. Tirux / Reddit
- Kid was at Nana's for her nap while we had some time for chores. We decided to fit in a movie date. Just saw The Wild Robot. I did not expect to be emotionally ruined by a robot and a goose.
I haven't cried in over a decade. I guess it didn't help that she chose to climb into our bed when she woke up and snuggle next to me instead of my wife this morning before we woke up. All I'm saying is be prepared if you are planning on watching this movie. mrprincepercy / Reddit
"Behold. Our pet cat."
- Tonight I told my 3-year-old that I love him because he’s kind, has a good heart, and because he makes me laugh. He must have only heard the last reason because for the remainder of bedtime he called everyone in his Bluey book a poo-poo face and tickled me constantly.
Maybe tomorrow I’ll tell him I love him because he eats his vegetables and see if that has the same effect. Lil_b00zer / Reddit
- My 5-year-old daughter just told me she had a really stinky poop and when she wiped, there was no poop on the toilet paper. Tonight we learned about ghost wipes and how great they are.
redfox8285 / Reddit
- "How many are in your party?" Well, there's my wife and I. Then there's a 3-year-old. He'll rotate between his seat, our laps, and wondering around the entire restaurant. Yes, including the kitchen.
Does he want a booster seat? Doesn't matter. If I say yes, he'll throw it across the floor. If I say no, he'll demand to sit in one. Does he want crayons to color with? Yeah, probably.
At least for the first 30 seconds before he gets bored and asks to watch Bluey on our phones. Just a heads-up, he'll definitely throw a fit when we tell him no. Everyone in our area of the restaurant will stop what they're doing and turn to look at us. It'll be great. Also, don't expect to get any of the crayons back in one piece.
We also have a 3-month-old. He's pretty easy, he'll probably just sleep in his car seat the whole time; however, the car seat is so unreasonably large that it probably won't fit in a seat, so I'll likely have to set him on the floor. Oh yeah, it will almost certainly be in everyone's way, including our own waiter.
So to answer your original question, I have no clue. Just put us down for 4. ekduba / Reddit
- Our 6-year-old son was pale and overtired, so we got some blood work done. When the results came in, my wife barged into my office, saying: "Doctor just called, they found something in his blood."
The worst-case scenarios rushed in. But it turned out to be vitamin D deficiency. Probably the best outcome. So I'm like, WOMAN, if you have good news, please just bring it like good news instead of the worst. All the diseases I knew had popped up in my mind by then. sneblit / Reddit
