16 Ladies of the 20th Century Whose Beauty Remains Undeniable Even Today
It’s no secret that beauty ideals change over time. For example, many years ago people admired the glamor of dancer Isadora Duncan and the mind-blowing looks of actress Gloria Swanson.
Evelyn Nesbit
Gilda Gray
Actress and dancer Gilda Gray is primarily known as the queen of the shimmy dance. So, her acting works in movies are mostly related to dance, which she mastered to perfection.
Gloria Swanson
Actress and producer Gloria Swanson’s popularity peaked in the 1920s. Back then, fans sent her up to 10,000 letters a week. Women admired her exquisite dresses and hairstyles, and many of them even drew a similar mole on their chins.
Maud Wagner
Maud Wagner was a circus performer and almost the first female tattoo artist. She started tattooing after meeting her future husband, who was also a tattoo artist. The couple were pretty much the last people to work by hand without the help of any machines.
Mary Pickford
Pickford was a popular actress of silent cinema, she was known all over the world. By the way, it was this actress who defined the type of ingénue in films.
Geneviève Lantelme
This Frenchwoman was a well-known theater actress, as well as a socialite and fashion icon of her time. She was considered by her contemporaries to be one of the most beautiful ladies of the Belle Epoque.
Paulette Goddard
This famous actress, dancer and producer is remembered not only for her career achievements, but also for her rich personal life, as she was married to Charlie Chaplin and Erich Maria Remarque. Her dizzying film career spanned 6 decades, from the 1920s to the early 1970s. She was also called one of the most independent women of her time.
Theda Bara
Theda Bara was one of the most popular actresses of silent cinema. Playing femme fatale beauties, she formed the image of a vamp woman on the screen. But the actress never appeared in any sound film.
Lillian Gish
Gish’s film career lasted 75 years, and she was even called “the first lady of the screen.” Lillian is also credited with pioneering fundamental acting techniques.
Gladys Cooper
The British actress is loved by the audience for her diverse character roles. Cooper was nominated for an Oscar 3 times. Once her colleague Bette Davis said about Cooper, “Without a doubt, the most beautiful person as well as actress, and a professional ... never was she late one minute, never didn’t she know every line.”
Norma Shearer
In movies, Shearer often portrayed bold and liberated women. She was called “a model of refined, modern femininity.”
Camille Clifford
The theater career of the Belgian-born actress was very short. But this didn’t prevent her from becoming a famous model, embodying the image of the “Gibson Girl” with her high hairstyle and long elegant dresses, which were the standard of style in that period.
Betty Brosmer
Brosmer was a famous bodybuilder of her time. Before she became a bodybuilder, she often appeared on the covers of glossy magazines, and was also a model for pin-up artists.
Zita of Bourbon-Parma
The last Empress of Austria was not only a real beauty, but also a person with a big heart. She was an active philanthropist. In addition, she was characterized by her loyalty, since after the death of her husband, Zita of Bourbon-Parma didn’t remove her mourning clothes for the entire 67 years of her widowhood.
Alma Rubens
The actress lived only 33 years. Her debut was in the movie The Half-Breed in 1916, but after that she was invited to play only minor roles. Nevertheless, the beauty of Alma Rubens was undeniable.
Isadora Duncan
The iconic dancer enjoyed great success among connoisseurs of modern choreography. She moved away from a clear ballet technique and sought to combine emotion and movement.
