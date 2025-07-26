16 Side-by-Side Photos That Prove Time Is the Best Artist

Old photographs are the best proof of how time changes us, painting all the joy and sorrow we’ve lived through right onto our faces. People online shared pictures that capture this transformation — and some of them, it seems, managed to turn back time and look just the same as they did 10, 20, or even 30 years ago.
“My wife and me at age 20 and at age 58”
“My wife in 2000 and now after 3 kids together”
“Married this lovely lady 34 years ago and haven’t regretted a second of it!”
“My husband and I in 2008 and now. We have been together for 23 years.”
“My sister and I in 1989 and 2025”
“In 1980, a coworker set me up with his daughter, who had broken up with her significant other.”
“He had a picture he showed me, and she was lovely. We went on a blind date, and will soon have our 43d anniversary. We have 3 great kids and life is great.”
“My parents in the ’70s and at 70”
“We met at school and have been together ever since. We’re 15 on the left and 32 on the right.”
“My mom with me, and me with my daughter”
“17 years old and 41 years old”
“I’m with my son in 1998 and in 2020.”
“Our family in 1982 and now”
“There are 14 years between these photos.”
“My daughter’s first and last day of school”
