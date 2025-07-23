16 Times Baby Monitors Caught More Than the Baby
Baby monitors were created to soothe parents, not to take their breath away. But as internet users know, these little cameras don’t always just show a baby sleeping peacefully. Sometimes, they capture things so funny, bizarre or downright scary that you end up more tense than relaxed. These true stories prove that watching your child’s monitor can feel more like watching a thriller... or an absurd comedy.
“My wife and I woke up to this on the baby monitor.”
- A family member gifted us a camera that detects movement, time-stamps videos (which is helpful for seeing how long the baby slept), and allows you to hear and talk through the camera. The only issue was that it connected to Wi-Fi and required an app on your phone to use it.
We had the camera positioned over the baby’s crib. The other day, I put him in his crib while I went to use the bathroom. He was crying a little, so I opened the app and turned on the audio to keep an eye on him.
As soon as I turned on the audio, I heard a woman’s voice say, “Hello?” Startled by this, I went downstairs and asked my husband if there was anything in our son’s room that could talk or if the camera made a noise when the audio was turned on. He said no.
I went back upstairs and, as I opened my son’s door, I heard the same woman talking to my son through the camera. She said, “Hi, baby! It’s okay!” I immediately pulled the camera out of the wall and haven’t used it since.
Here’s the kicker: Apparently, this woman had been talking to my son for at least four days. Before this, my sister, who lives with us, heard a woman talking in his room but thought we had finally set up the TV in there. We haven’t. © Limited_two / Reddit
- My baby monitor started beeping, and it said on the screen that it was receiving a call. I don’t understand how that’s possible. I’ve never connected it to our Wi-Fi, but after the phone call incident, I checked, and it was fully connected to Wi-Fi. © Saqarra-Monroe / Reddit
“My son thought it would be funny to put his toy in front of the baby monitor.”
- One morning, after snuggling my four-year-old back to sleep in the middle of the night, I was still in her bed when, at 7:00 a.m. sharp, we heard a loud voice bark at us. Then, another voice replied. We woke up terrified.
It turned out that she had left her walkie-talkie on, and it was on a channel that the local plows were using. It was completely benign, but it was a horrible way to start the day! © p**ja / Reddit
- The other night, I heard my two-year-old son talking in his room after bedtime. I checked our internet-enabled baby monitor and thought I heard a deep voice in the room.
I went upstairs, listened by the door, and heard my son chatting away, followed by the possible voice again. I say “possible” because I couldn’t make out any words.
My son says he was talking to the fan, which sits right next to the monitor. It could have been the fan malfunctioning and making a sound. It has been dropped a few times, so it could have been the monitor itself.
However, I’ve never heard either of them make that sound before. I have since unplugged the monitor. © nanadoom / Reddit
- I broke up with my daughter’s mom and moved to a different place. I had her on weekends. One night, she was asleep in her room across the hall while I was downstairs in the laundry room where I had set up my PC and baby monitor.
I heard a slow, low-pitched male voice say, “Whooo waaants a bananaaa?” I flew off the computer chair, took the stairs in three leaps, and body-checked her door open. There was nothing. She didn’t wake up, and the dog and cats were freaked out.
I knew I had heard it. After standing there for a good five minutes, her Dora the Explorer kitchen set with dying batteries went off again in a deep male voice: “HOLA, SOY DORA!” It was her Dora the Explorer kitchen set with dead batteries going off randomly. © bigwrm44 / Reddit
“I think my daughter found her baby monitor.”
- My husband (34 M) and I, 33 F, had our first baby in June of last year. My husband’s aunt gave our son a lovely, chunky, knitted blanket. It is so soft, and I have made multiple comments about how I would like to find a full-size blanket just like it because it is so cozy, and I’m kind of jealous of my baby!
Well, this past weekend, my husband snuck off to the store. He wouldn’t tell me where he was going or why, but I later found a plastic bag with the logo of a local craft store.
That evening, my husband said he wanted an hour of alone time every night after our son went to sleep. He stressed that he did not want to be disturbed but said that if I needed him, I could call or text him. I agreed because we’re both adjusting to having very little “me” time since our son was born.
Last night, during his alone time, our son started crying. I checked the baby monitor and saw that he had simply lost his pacifier and was going back to sleep. However, the monitor shows more than just his crib; it shows part of his room. In the corner, I saw my husband sitting on the floor with a bunch of chunky yarn in front of him.
I turned the volume up and heard that he was watching a YouTube video on how to finger knit. This sweet man is making me a blanket. He loves surprising me, but he’s terrible at keeping secrets.
I just know he’s going to slip up and accidentally mention the blanket. I plan on acting clueless so that I’ll be surprised when he gives it to me. I love him so much, and I’m delighted that he’s learning a new skill so that I can have a custom-made blanket. © PickledCarrot19 / Reddit
- I got up at 6:30 a.m. to start my day. While I was preparing coffee, I heard what I thought was my baby on the monitor. I have a video monitor with no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and I could see that she was still sound asleep.
I put the monitor back down, but then I heard something again. This time, I grabbed the monitor and brought it up to my ear to listen more closely. For about 30 to 40 seconds, there was clear humming or singing coming through. It was soft and wordless, and it sounded like something you’d hum to put a child to sleep.
It’s the first time I’ve heard anything other than my baby over the monitor in the nine months I’ve had it! © Kind-Peanut9747 / Reddit
“My friend saw his twins on the baby monitor.”
- I’m trying to fall asleep with my monitor on, and I hear a woman’s voice say, “Meow meow” in my baby’s room. Now, I’m terrified that either my baby camera has been hacked or it’s a ghost.
This is the first time something strange has ever happened with our monitor, and I keep a close eye on it in case anything indicates a hacked camera. I can’t sleep because of this. © Unknown author / Reddit
- A little over a month ago, I found out that my husband had been having an affair for nine months. I’ve been trying to decide if I should try to make our marriage work. He claims he has cut off all contact with the other woman and wants to work on our marriage.
I often leave to stay at my mom’s with our fifteen-month-old son. I have always done this throughout our marriage on days when he worked long hours. This time, I left the baby monitor on.
I heard him ask her to come over. It was late, though, and she was tired, so she didn’t come. He said, “I love you, baby,” and she said, “I love you, too.”
I also heard him say that he’s off work tomorrow. He conveniently didn’t send me his schedule, so I didn’t know, as he always works on Tuesdays. After I heard him ask her to come over, I called him, pretending I hadn’t heard anything.
I asked if he was still seeing her, and he said no, of course. I asked if he wanted to work on things. He said, “I’m here by myself, being faithful to you. Why can’t you get over this?”
Obviously, there’s no more attempting to work things out. I’m in the process of getting a lawyer. © ejc123456 / Reddit
“I caught this on the baby monitor last night.”
- I accompanied my brother and his family to their beach house. One night, I was alone with my nephew. I went to check the baby monitor and I saw my brother’s MIL talking to the baby.
I thought it was awkward, so I went to the window and saw her and my brother talking by the pool. There was no way she could’ve gone there that fastly. When I checked the monitor again, my nephew was sleeping peacefully.
- My wife and I live in a newly built home that we built ourselves, and we have infant twins. They sleep in separate cribs in the same room. They sleep from around 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. We leave on a humidifier, a baby monitor, and a white noise machine.
Recently, Twin B was having a rough night. He was constantly awake and screaming. Normally, he sleeps well. We kept going in to settle him, only to have him wake up again shortly after, crying.
At around 2-3 a.m., he woke up again. Neither my wife nor I immediately got up. I decided to see if he would cry it out. At that time, I heard a very distinct “Shhhhh... Shhhhh” on the baby monitor.
I was so tired that I thought I had imagined it, or maybe it was the white noise machine, though the sound was very different from the white noise.
Later that day, my wife mentioned that she had been startled because she heard shushing on the baby monitor. She thought I was in the nursery but looked over and saw that I was sleeping beside her. I told her that I had heard the same thing. I hadn’t really thought about it until my wife told me.
We both heard it. The baby monitors are not on Wi-Fi, and we live in a rural area. I’m sure there’s an explanation, but this is the first time in my life that I’ve gotten chills from something like this. © the_marked / Reddit
Whether they make you laugh out loud, give you goosebumps or simply leave you with a raised eyebrow, these anecdotes prove that baby monitors can witness much more than an innocent nap. So the next time you look at one, be prepared: you never know if you’re going to see your baby... or something else. And if you were left wanting more stories as hard to believe as these, don’t miss this other article about strange family secrets that will leave you surprised.