16 Times Love Turned Forgotten Items Into Something Beautiful
Many of us surely have a few things that we wanted to get rid of a long time ago, but we just can’t do it for some reason. We move them from place to place, they take up space, and quietly wait for their turn because “you never know when you might need them.” However, some people have the knack for seeing an old item differently — they don’t see a useless thing, but rather the beginning of a new story. In their hands, even a worn leather bag or a dress with a stubborn stain suddenly gets a second chance and transforms into something truly amazing.
My dog chewed up the shoe, but I managed to fix it.
- You’re simply a magician! © Keatatonic / Reddit
Giving this vintage bag a new lease on life, she was thirsty.
Found a worn-out 1970s dress at a thrift store. Now it’s like new, but I’ve got nowhere to wear it.
- Your hard work paid off! © Separate-Principle67 / Reddit
Why would someone paint over these original 150-year-old face plates?
Because they are IDIOTS. They say that PAINT covers a multitude of sins, but in THIS case the PAINT IS THE SIN.
Just take a look at my uncle’s work.
- Uh, is your uncle a magician? © uoyevoli31 / Reddit
Originally, this 1920s vase was in fragments. Despite this, we managed to bring it back to life instead of throwing it away.
These are household scales from the 1920s. I found them in an antique shop. I had to completely disassemble them and restore every single part.
Take a look at the chair I found and restored. It’s about 120 years old.
My work before and after
I’m obsessed with making koi from cans.
- This is the best I’ve ever seen! © bul***_proof_smile / Reddit
I doubt I’ll ever see upcycling done more creatively.
- Speechless, this is a 10 out of 10! © cleanupquest / Reddit
I find old cutlery and silverware at sales and turn them into rings.
Finished my toy figure mirror.
Made this oversized bat arm upcycled denim jacket.
- Wow! I’m impressed! © thewinberry713 / Reddit
I made a top from old, unused cushions.
In just one day, I made a robe from a duvet cover.
- After seeing this, I felt like buying a sewing machine too. © rickynotonset / Reddit
Often, instead of buying something new, you can look toward items that you’ve already given up on. Sometimes all it takes is a drop of imagination and the courage to try — and instead of dusty junk, you’ll create something with character and history. Surely, you also have something like that. We would love to discuss it in the comments.