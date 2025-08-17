I want to look like that n then I want the outfit Mine needs a little length I don't have her legs to put off such a beautiful dress!
20 People Who Know How to Give Old Things a Second Chance
Sometimes it seems that saving money is boring and complicated. Not at all! We at Bright Side — your daily source of inspiration — put together some amazing stories from social media. You’ll see how people are saving significant amounts of money by simply fixing, remodeling, or giving a second life to things that were once destined for landfill.
Many heroes of this article created real masterpieces with their own hands! These stories are not only inspiring, but also show that everyone can take a fresh look at their budget. By the way, one of the heroines even built a successful business on recycled yarn. Ready to find out how it’s possible?
“Made swimsuits for my husband and me.”
- What a combination! © ttuilmansuunta / Reddit
“Made from empty insulin bottles.”
“My sister and I started crocheting bags from recycled cotton yarn as a hobby. Now it’s a small business.”
“Made a dress out of leftover yarn!”
There are always short scraps of yarn left over that you just throw away. But I decided to collect these scraps and made an outfit out of them!
- Wow! I want one too! © swapThing / Reddit
“I made a couch cover from fabric samples. I didn’t have enough of my own, so I asked some from my friends. I am very happy with the result!”
“We have been saving concrete core samples from a local business’ dumpster (with permission) to use as edging for our yard.”
“I made this sling bag out of linen remnants and fabric scraps.”
“Found a wooden base from a designer chair on the street and turned it into this lamp!”
“Decorating with fabric is a very easy way to reuse old pots and containers. Before and after!”
“I needed green onions for cooking and they were only sold in big packs. I put the leftovers in water and now I always have fresh onions.”
“I made a toy for my cat out of his own fur and an old sock, added some catnip and a squeaky ball. He loves it.”
“Bought an old dresser table at a thrift store for $6 and gave it a new life.”
“A basket I wove out of old milk and juice cartons.”
“Got the idea to wrap gifts for grandparents in my child’s drawings. I love it!”
“I made a dress out of an old curtain.”
Leather scraps can be used to make a cool handbag.
“Someone threw this dresser out and I picked it up and gave it a second chance.”
“Made a panama hat out of old jeans.”
“I needed a coat rack. I aged the board easily: I hammered it down and covered it with shoe polish. And I made the hooks out of old keys.”
“I made a bag out of old jeans.”
