17 Before-After Pics From People Who Are Masters of Smart Cleaning

Sometimes, life simply takes over and leaves us little time or inclination to do anything about the actual, physical mess around our homes. These Redditors have experienced the same thing, but they got up, shook it off, and cleaned up well. Whether it took them a quick vacuum or a few hours, these brave souls managed to bring order back into their lives and homes, and we applaud them for it. Scroll down to see their cleaning magic, and get inspired.

1. “I’m tired of letting depression control my life, so here’s to taking it back one step at a time.”

2. “I finally cleaned my kitchen. This is after months of neglect and battling depression. I feel so accomplished and really hope that I can maintain a clean space.”

3. “Always looks so much bigger when it’s clean!”

4. “My bathroom has been disgusting for a while, I got sick of it yesterday and spent 4 hours cleaning.”

5. “A girl said she’d come over, so I just did a quick vacuum.”

6. “I cleaned my living room.”

7. “Kitchen Clean.”

8. “Spring Cleaning.”

9. “I can finally breathe again!”



10. “Gave my depression dungeon a makeover.”



11. “I finished my last final exam on Tuesday, slept for what felt like 3 days straight and decided to clean my study mess today.”

12. “After being this dirty for over a year, I finally cleaned my living room in January, and I’ve kept up with it so far.”

13. “Finally cleaned our playroom/ schoolroom that I neglected all summer.”

14. “I cleaned my boyfriend’s depression nest when he was working overtime one weekend.”

15. “Turns out living alone is more difficult than I thought, but I am finally catching up with the mess.”

16. “Flipped the switch and cleaned my mom’s bedroom!”

17. “Shoutout to my mom for helping me.”