20+ Childhood Memories That Only True ’90s Kids Will Remember

Life can get so busy that we might feel like our childhood memories have slipped away. But sometimes, a single picture can unlock a world of memories we didn’t even realize were still there. Take a peek at these photos and see if they bring back a bit of that magic from your younger days.

1. “Who remembers having to switch the tape to watch the rest of Titanic?”

2. “I still have all 4 of mine from when I was a kid.”

3. “80’s and 90’s Gaming Magazines.”

4. Colorful carpets and wallpapers on the walls.

5. Embroidered tablecloths for the table and dresser.

6. “Found these two bad boys while cleaning. I can still remember the order of some of my epic 2001 CD mixes.”

7. “Berenstain Bears books. My mom saved these, and now my kids are reading them.”

8. “In the 2000s everyone had a CD case in their car half full of burned CDS, and it was better than what we have now.”

9. “A photo from my first digital camera in 1998.”



10. “80s and 90s girl toys I’ve kept through the years.”

11. Porcelain plates decorated with various flowers and figures.

12. “Anybody remember POGS? Just found mine from the 90s.”

13. “Everyone had these in the upper upper cabinets where they were never to be used.”

14. “The white outdoor table and chairs everyone had in the 90s.”

15. “Pencils with cartridges.”

16. ""Do you remember the earliest mobile game you’ve ever played? Playing Space Impact on my mum’s Nokia 3310 is one of the sweetest memories I’ll never forget.

17. “By far this was one of the best things I had in my Childhood.”

18. “Anyone have one of these?”

“Future Robot Daltanious!! One of my absolute favorite toys as a kid!” 42020420 / Reddit

19. “Removing the faceplate of your car stereo so it wouldn’t get stolen.”

20. “Not even sure what these are called, I just remember them being in my house as a kid circa 1999.”

21. “Who usually did this as a kid? I can’t be the only one.”

22. “Old School fidget spinner.”

23. Almost everyone had these touch lamps at home.