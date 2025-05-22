17 Powerful Hair Transformations That Prove What a Barber Can Do

Just like women, men also spend time on their looks to boost their confidence. And sometimes, all it takes is a visit to the barber for a complete style makeover. In this compilation, we look at how a simple change of cut or beard can turn a man into a new version of himself.

1. “Before and after, I decided to pull the trigger. I am happy with the result.”

2. “Beard or no beard?”

3. “Been growing it for 16 months”

4. “Beard or shaved? Just wondering on what to do with myself 😅”

5. “End of an era. I’ve been debating shaving my head for a long time. Finally took the plunge. Not sure how I feel about it...”

6. “I decided to go with this.”

7. “Finally chopped it off after three and a half years.”

8. “Bald or almost bald?”

9. “I finally did it. I shaved my hair because I was balding.”

10. “Beard or clean-shaven?”

11. “I chopped my hair and don’t know how to feel about it.”

12. “Exactly one year of hair growth”

13. “Is this bad? My wife keeps asking if I like it, and my daughter calls me a thumb.”

14. “Which one suits me best?”

15. “Got a cut :)”

16. “Before vs after photos. And yes, I will grow out my beard, but I am stuck with my goatee for a bit, Pitbull style!”

17. “Did I make the right choice changing my hairstyle?”

  • “The first cut looks like you were trying so hard to salvage whatever hair growth was still left on you. The second pic is miles better, you look great even.” © Nullgenium / Reddit

Sometimes a small step can make a big transformation. How different do you think you would look with a radical change of look? Would you dare to leave everything in the hands of the hairdresser to discover a new version of yourself?

