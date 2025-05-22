17 Powerful Hair Transformations That Prove What a Barber Can Do

Just like women, men also spend time on their looks to boost their confidence. And sometimes, all it takes is a visit to the barber for a complete style makeover. In this compilation, we look at how a simple change of cut or beard can turn a man into a new version of himself.
1. “Before and after, I decided to pull the trigger. I am happy with the result.”
3. “Been growing it for 16 months”
4. “Beard or shaved? Just wondering on what to do with myself 😅”
5. “End of an era. I’ve been debating shaving my head for a long time. Finally took the plunge. Not sure how I feel about it...”
6. “I decided to go with this.”
7. “Finally chopped it off after three and a half years.”
8. “Bald or almost bald?”
9. “I finally did it. I shaved my hair because I was balding.”
10. “Beard or clean-shaven?”
11. “I chopped my hair and don’t know how to feel about it.”
12. “Exactly one year of hair growth”
13. “Is this bad? My wife keeps asking if I like it, and my daughter calls me a thumb.”
14. “Which one suits me best?”
16. “Before vs after photos. And yes, I will grow out my beard, but I am stuck with my goatee for a bit, Pitbull style!”
17. “Did I make the right choice changing my hairstyle?”
- “The first cut looks like you were trying so hard to salvage whatever hair growth was still left on you. The second pic is miles better, you look great even.” © Nullgenium / Reddit
Sometimes a small step can make a big transformation. How different do you think you would look with a radical change of look? Would you dare to leave everything in the hands of the hairdresser to discover a new version of yourself?