"Doesn't Look Like Her Mother," Nicole Kidman’s Rarely Seen Daughter Makes Runway Debut —Fans Notice the Same Thing
Nicole Kidman and country star Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday Rose Urban, 16, made a rare appearance at the Miu Miu Womenswear Fashion Show —and instantly became the talk of the night. But while her presence at the star-studded event was enough to spark interest, it was something else that had people buzzing: she looked nothing like her famous mother.
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 16, made a striking return to the runway at Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. She stepped out in a multicolored plaid jacket layered over a dark brown leather top featuring a circular cutout and gold floral detailing, paired with a mustard-yellow leather skirt. Her voluminous updo and sharp eyeliner added to the high-fashion edge, ensuring all eyes were on her as she confidently took the spotlight.
Backstage, Sunday Rose spoke to Vogue, revealing that her runway practice started long before she ever hit a fashion show. “I’m still in high school, so whenever I’m walking down the hallway, I feel like I’m strutting down to math class,” she said with a laugh. “Everyone would tell me, ‘I see you’re doing your runway walk.’”
Despite this being only her second official show, Sunday Rose was determined to make an impression. “I was hoping to bring a lot of personality,” she shared, adding that one of the best pieces of advice she received was to take “larger steps when you walk, because it's more elegant.” Judging by the reaction to her Paris Fashion Week appearance, it seems she’s already mastering the art.
However, reactions online were divided. While some praised her beauty and presence—“She’s pretty” and “She has beautiful features, good genes, so happy for her”—others were more skeptical.
Some questioned her modeling career, commenting, “There’s only one reason that girl is a model. The reason’s name is Nicole Kidman.” Others simply noted the lack of resemblance to her mother, stating, “Definitely don’t look like her mother,” or “She sure doesn’t look like her mother.” Some, however, saw a resemblance to her father, with a few commenting, “She looks like her father.”
Despite the mixed reactions, Sunday Rose is steadily making her mark in the fashion world, confidently carving out her own path—and this wasn’t even her first time on the runway.