Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Makes a Modeling Debut, But One Detail Stirs Reactions

Nicole Kidman’s eldest daughter, Sunday, has clearly taken after her mother in the looks department. The 16-year-old has officially just walked her first runway show at the spring/summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week, fitting in effortlessly like a natural.

Sunday was dressed in a white, sleeveless gown featuring a ribbon accent along the neckline and eyelet edging. The outfit was paired with black knee-high socks and black open-toed heels.

Her long, blonde locks were styled with a middle part and neatly tucked behind her ears, complemented by a subtle makeup appearance.

In an interview with Vogue Australia published on August 2, the 57-year-old actress shared with Victoria Beckham how she took Sunday to her very first fashion show earlier this year. "She’s about to turn 16," Kidman said. "That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time."

Fans of the actress were excited to see her daughter step into the spotlight, showering her with praise. However, many online commenters focused on Sunday’s facial expression during the runway show. One remarked, "She looks sad." Another said, "She’d look much prettier if she smiled." A third chimed in, "Where’s the smile and happiness? The world needs more of it."

