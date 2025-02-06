17 Sewing Projects That Breathe New Life Into Worn-Out Items

Sewing has become trendy once again and there are many reasons why. It's not only Pinterest and various blogs that are responsible for that, but also the cost-saving nature and sustainability of the art. It's just so expensive to buy clothes and other items that people decide to make everything on their own. Let's check these 17 marvelous projects that might make you wanna try sewing yourself.

1. "I made a 3-piece denim dress out of 8 pairs of jeans."

2. "Sewed myself a jacket from old windsurfing sail bags."

3. "My mom made this Lindor chocolate wrapper dress for my senior prom (which got canceled)!"

4. "I tried very hard and sewed 4 stylish backpacks."

5. "A couple of Ikea pillow covers that I finally retired after 10 years made the perfect skirt!"

6. "Button-up short sleeve made from thrifted lace curtain."

7. "My first thrift flip!"

8. "Found a shawl. Made a shirt."

9. "I made a dupe of an awesome waistcoat I found online!"

10. "Made some oven mitts inspired by a drag show."

11. "Peekaboo leather bag I made."

12. "Upcycled pile of old jeans into a new denim jacket."

13. "Husband asked me if I could fix his headset."

14. "I made my own prom dress inspired by Van Gogh’s Starry Night!"

15. "My mom was throwing out these curtains so I made a dress out of them."

16. "I have always loved my mom's wedding dress. We truly didn’t change much. It cost about $800 to alter, which is the equivalent of what my mom paid for the dress originally in 1991."

17. "I cut my wedding dress to wear it again on our first anniversary."