17 Stories That Reveal the Beautiful Struggles and Victories of Blended Families

WHAT is with ALL of these "parents" step, bio, whatever, CHARGING A MINOR RENT? WHERE ARE THE STEPCHILD'S BIO PARENT, IN THIS DECISION? THIS "ISN'T A SHELTER"? THE HELL IT'S NOT. FOR A MINOR CHILD, IT IS. IT IS A PARENTS RESPONSIBILITY TO HOUSE, CLOTHE, AND FEED A CHILD UNTIL THEY ARE 18. PERIOD. IF YOU DON'T WANT TO DO THAT, DON'T HAVE, OR MARRY, ANYONE THAT HAS KIDS.