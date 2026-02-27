I Refused to Be My Manager’s Puppet—He Got HR Involved

Hi Bright Side!

I started this job a month ago and I’m the youngest hire on the team. Everyone treats the manager like he can do no wrong. They laugh at his worst jokes and agree with everything he says.

Last week, he told me to stay late and finish something off the clock. I said no. He just smiled and said, “Bold move for someone so new.” I did not think much of it at the time.

The very next morning, I woke up to an email from HR. They said there had been “concerns” about my attitude and lack of team spirit.

Apparently refusing unpaid overtime showed I was not aligned with the company culture. I actually shook reading it. I am still in my probation period.

Now I am sitting here wondering if I messed up by setting a boundary this early. Is this normal corporate politics and I was naive? Or is this a red flag I should not ignore? Would you start looking for another job?

Martha L.