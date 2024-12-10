17 Things People Found That Sparked Viral Curiosity

The internet is full of curious finds and puzzling objects that make us stop and ask, “What on Earth is that?” From bizarre tools to strange artifacts, these 15 mystery items had people across the globe scratching their heads, debating, and diving into detective mode.

1. I found this in our kitchen drawer when I moved in. What is this thing?

Answer: It’s a part of a tea infuser.

2. I found this flat spoon-sized racket with a king handle.

Answer : It’s a vintage letter opener.

3. I’m staying in an Airbnb and this object that squirts water is in the shower.

Answer: It is a douche or enema device they left in their shower for guests.

4. I found it in a thrift store.

Answer: It’s a back-to-basics smoothie chill stir stick.

5. Some sort of cylindrical metal clamp was purchased at a thrift store for $0.25.

Answer: It’s an ice cream Dipper, you clamp on the cone and dip the ice cream in chocolate.

6. Found this metal tray buried in the garden with abalone shells in it. What could it be?

Answer: They used to be sold in New Zealand as tourist souvenirs. The abalone is iconic in NZ and called paua. The little tray was for passing out nibbles, at parties.

7. What is this metal box thing and hose on the back of this truck?

Answer: It’s for flushing fire hydrants. They are used to clean out stagnant water from the end of a water main and test fire hydrants. The box dissipates the water flow.

8. I work at a thrift store. Help me to find out what this thing is.

Answer: It’s a tablet stand, some come shaped like hands. What was the most unique or odd thing that you have ever found in a shop or at a relative’s house? Do your grandparents keep old, weird stuff around? What is it?

9. Handheld Conair Electronic device. It doesn’t roll and is very flexible. White plastic handle, rubber tip.

Answer: Massager, maybe heat rather than vibration.

10. I found this flat spoon-sized racket with a king handle.

Answer: They’re ice cream spoons.

11. A small device (7cmx5cm / 2.7’’x 2’’) in a red (artificial?) leather casing, “actino” and “WE” written on it.

Answer: This looks like an old external light meter for photography. You set your ISO/ASA (through the conversion to DIN, with the table), the aperture size (f/) and shutter time, and the needle at the bottom should show you how much light gets through with those settings. It might require batteries, though some work directly on light.

12. Small yellow comb-like item with long metal prongs was found in a kitchen drawer.

Answer: Stab your vegetables with them to hold while you’re slicing them.

13. Fake plastic boots attached to a board, with a button that can be depressed inside the boot, audio controls, and a switch for English/Spanish, and coaxial cable.

Answer: I assume the dancing Santa is missing.

14. This is an on-gate blocking road access to some cell towers. Why so many locks and how would someone even open it?

Answer: You can open the gate by unlocking only one padlock. The way it’s designed means that multiple people can use the gate, and if one person loses their keys, only their padlock needs to be replaced. As opposed to one padlock with many keys, you’d need to give tons of people the new key.

15. 8cm long plastic body with a removable head that has holes in it. Orange colour, quite light in weight.

Answer: It could be a ponce powder shaker for ink signatures. With a dip or fountain pen the wet ink would smear. To speed drying you’d sprinkle ponce on it.

16. Small tub next to big tub, no drain.

Answer: I’m thinking it is/was a spot for an artificial plant. The rest of the aesthetic seems just right for the time when designers thought that was a good idea.

17. What is this circular lens-looking section in the window pane of Paris CDG airport?

Answer: Plane spotting is the only logical explanation to me. I believe I already saw something similar but I can’t remember where. The circular holes are just perfect for digital camera lenses and telephoto zooms.