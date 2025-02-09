17 Weird Objects Which Purpose Was Discovered Only Thanks to the Internet

It often happens that we discover some strange-looking things, the purpose of which we’re unable to figure out. But the heroes of this article decided to turn to other Internet users for help find out what kind of a curious object they’ve come across.

“What is this white plastic clip with square foam-looking thing attached to the corner of a pillow underneath the pillowcase in my hotel room?”

It’s a protective cover for the zipper pull tab to ensure no bugs or mites get in. The foam is to keep it from rattling. © MsMargo / Reddit

“Round electronic object on wall in my friend’s hospital room”

It’s a circadia sensor. It’s used to monitor respiratory failure and possible early infections. © santiago_strd / Reddit



“Wife and I are very confused. Mother-in-law left this behind after a move. It was plastic wrapped, never used.”

Apparently she had sense enough not to squeeze the bitter tannins into her nicely brewed tea. © MacaronMiddle2409 / Reddit

“Found in a shop in the kitchen gadget section. What is this?”

My daughter had a game with wands that had similar workings, with 2 electrodes on the end, and it would count the bubbles they caught from the bubble machine. Then whoever got to 12 first, it sounded a congratulatory tune out of it. © 19nbg71 / Reddit

“I’ve had this thing for about 7 years, has moved to 3 different places with me, and I still have no clue what it is. I finally want to know.”



It’s a back shaving attachment for a shaver. © solid5nake1 / Reddit

“My wife is trying to find out what this could be. Hard material in a lipstick tube.”

I use a straight razor and have to use one of these about once a month when I get too confident in my ability to use a straight razor. It is for stopping bleeding. © Angrypeanut99 / Reddit

“Found this in a rural forested area.”

I bought something similar off Amazon a few years ago, it was advertised as a toothpick. © Mister3mann / Reddit

“Obnoxious device that emits a high frequency sound when anything draws near. What is it?”

It is an ultrasonic animal repeller. © MrDorkESQ / Reddit

“Plastic item found in closet. Quick vibrate when you turn the knob.”

“I found this device in a kitchen drawer in my office.”

There should be a pair of them. They clip to each end of a knife for slicing the top off of a cake evenly. © jackrats / Reddit

“This cylindrical object found in the fridge. Weighs about 100 grams. Does not rattle when shaken.”

It looks a lot like the rolling part of a facial ice roller. © Cattypaz / Reddit

“2 weird devices in the window of the flat opposite mine. What’s going on here anyway?”

This is someone’s attempt at a TV antenna setup. Without going on the roof or even outside. © brock_lee / Reddit

“Optical device with large lens, collected from university rubbish pile”

The big lens is a condenser lens with some antireflection coating, I have a very similar one that came from a projector of some sort. © GuavaMoist759 / Reddit

“What is this white rectangular device with a navy blue circle ‘facing’ my backyard through the neighbor’s fence?”

This sounds like an ultrasonic pest repellant device. © Unknown author / Reddit

“I have no idea why they installed this.”

It’s a weather station complete with radar. They likely rent the space to a company that monitors weather as well as flocks of birds. They sell that data to nearby airports. © dig4dave158 / Reddit

“What’s this plastic device?”

“Small round electronic device fell out of clothing after a ballgame. Worried it may be a tracking device.”

These LED balls for parties. We just used a ton of them at my dad’s wedding this past weekend, my son took several of them apparently apart afterwards, it’s 2 small batteries, an LED, and a spring inside. © DirtyTitanium / Reddit