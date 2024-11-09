18 Moms Whose Old Photos Are Rare Gems of Charm and Grace

Our love for our mothers is something that lasts a lifetime, yet we sometimes overlook just how stunning they were in their younger days. People online have posted pictures of their moms from the past, and some of these snapshots are truly mesmerizing.

“Circa 1990. My mom just started dating my dad.”

© Sindel_ / Reddit Flora 23 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

“My mom made this swimsuit out of a tank top. And she still looks better than any beauty pageant queen!”

“And here’s my mom in the 1980s.”

“Her laughter was as big as her smile.”

“My mom as a teenager with a moose calf in Alaska, 1952.”

“My mum in 1977 and now”

“As far as her skin care routine, she makes her own stuff that is mostly coconut oil, beeswax, and whatever other carrier oils she has, then tea tree or whatever else she thinks will work. We call it ‘Mama’s magic.’ We use it for our hands, lips, face, and my sisters have used it for diaper rash on their little ones. Nothing special, but simple is usually the best anyway!

She also makes kefir every week and starts every day with it. Thanks to her, my dad will be living a long, healthy life as well.”

“My mom on the cutting edge of fashion, early 1970s.”

“My mom in the late 1980s”

“My mom is 19 years old here. 1962.”

“My mom in 1977 looking significantly cooler than I’ll ever hope to be”

“My beautiful, stunning Mom! She was in her teens here so circa early 1940s.”

“Mom in the 1970s. She’s the most beautiful person I know.”

“May 1986”

“And this is my mommy.”

“My mom on her honeymoon, 1967. Yeah, she’s 23 here.”

“My mom circa 1977”

A very photogenic woman. The camera loves her as much as you do. © 333H_E / Reddit

“This is what my mom looked like in the early 70s.”

“My mom made her own dresses when she was a teen (1970s).”