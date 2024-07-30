18 Women Who Got a Ring With a Fascinating Story

They say that the choice of fingers on which a person prefers to wear their rings can say a lot about their character. For example, those who wear a ring on their middle finger are friendly and reliable in their relationships. We don’t know if this is true, but we can be sure only in one thing: the owners of this jewelry definitely have something to say about it.

“I am now the fifth-generation owner of this engagement ring. It’s the only monetarily ’precious’ item that my great-grandparents had.”

“My great-grandmother gave daily meals to an old, unmarried school teacher of rather well off origins, despite having absolutely nothing to give herself. The teacher couldn’t cook for herself, clean or garden; as thanks, she gave my great-grandmother this ring, and it’s been in the family since.”

“My grandmother’s ring wouldn’t fit, so I had to make a pendant out of it.”

“I finally lost the weight I wanted to, and now the ring fits. I’ve been wearing it every day for 2 months and a friend recommended that I don’t wear it everyday due to how fragile the opal can be.”

© WildCosmia1 / Reddit Deborah Brett 13 hours ago What's the point of having it if you never wear it? Enjoy it, and it it breaks, get the pieces reset with kintsugi-style repair, and make it part of the story of the ring. - - Reply

Yeah, your friend is right. It’s fragile and easily broken or damaged. © blommie10 / Reddit

“Ring given to my grandmother in 1959 by her parents upon her graduating university with a degree in chemistry.”

“My great-grandfather grew up 1 of 13 kids. They were so poor they didn’t have food. He had to quit school in 8th grade to work. He loved school and had wanted to go to college so badly, but was never able to afford it.

He always read a lot and loved learning new things. He worked and opened his own grocery store, which he ran the rest of his life. It was very important to him that his kids have the opportunity to go to college. He was so proud of my grandmother when she graduated.”

“When I was tidying up my room, I saw it on the bed. I have no idea what it is or where it came from. I’ve never seen rings like this before.”

“This was my grandmother’s ring. It has some sentimental value, so I’m not really interested in selling it. And even though I think it is lovely, it is not my style.”

“Any ideas on how to reset or modernize, or style as is? I’m at a loss given the size. A pendant maybe? It makes me a little sad to just have it gathering dust! Jewelry is meant to be worn.”

“I wasn’t sure what to do with my wedding set after my divorce, so I commissioned a divorce ring.”

“A gift for my wife on our 10th wedding anniversary”

“This ring was my uncle’s, he worked all over the world, we think he got it in Egypt.”

“He gave me the ring when I was young. We thought the ring was made of brass, but when we took it in to a jeweler out of curiosity, they told us that the ring was made of 18-karat gold.”

“Inherited my grandmother’s engagement ring. It has a pretty unique shape.”

“It belonged to my great-great-grandmother and was inherited by the first-born daughters in my father’s family.”

“The ring belonged to my great-aunt, her daughter gave it to me because garnet is my Zodiac sign stone. It’s so beautiful.”

“My wedding band came in! Wanted to keep my engagement ring the star of the show. The jeweler asked for multiple angled photos of my ring so that the curve could ‘fit’.”

“This is my favorite ring, but I’m afraid to wear it. What if I break it or lose it? My grandmother gave it to me, and my great-grandfather made it for my great-grandmother. He was a jeweler.”

“I never pretended it’s a diamond or a sapphire, but am just now wondering how obvious it is that this is a chunk of glass?”

Well, if a person is a jeweler, they’ll know right away. But it’s unlikely anyone will scrutinize your hand. Better enjoy your ring and don’t think about it. © Unknown author / Reddit

“My mum gave me this vintage ring that my great-grandfather gave to my great-grandmother. The filigree carving on it is amazing.”

“Found this ring in my car, no idea where it came from. I’m allergic to gold, otherwise I’d probably wear it.”

That’s how a friend of mine figured out that her husband was cheating on her. © CrazyCatLady_2 / Reddit

Oh no, that’s terrible! Luckily, I’m single and have been the only person driving the car for a while. © Primitive_T / Reddit

“We got married 2 years ago without rings because we couldn’t find the ones we liked.”

“The story is that when we visited my husband’s homeland for the first time, he found a ring that his mother had long forgotten. The ring made me fall in love at first sight, it’s also a family heirloom.”